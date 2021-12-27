This is what happens when you consume 1,000 colors a day

The European Medical Institute of Obesity (IMEO) has warned before the arrival of Christmas days to consume more than 1,000 calories above recommended, can result in an increase of 80-90 grams of fat per day and up to a kilo per week.

IMEO experts have raised tips and guidelines so that society does not have to make “excessive” restrictions on food. “Enjoy Christmas indulging, but as long as it is the exception to the rule and not the norm, “stressed the IMEO spokesperson, Rubén Bravo.

In this sense, the nutritionist of the center Sonia Peinado has described as “error” consider Christmas “as a season when you can completely abandon a healthy diet or active lifestyle, replacing it with excess alcohol, caloric food and sedentary hobby “.

Thus, he points out that after a day in which more food is consumed than usual, the digestive system itself asks that the next intakes be lighter. That ‘better not breakfast to make up for lunch / dinner today’ couldn’t be more wrong. It would increase our anxiety and emotional hunger causing us to eat more quantities, sometimes being, unable to measure or stop.

In order not to enter this vicious circle, it will be better to forget about the restrictions, have a snack or fruit for an hour and go without hunger to lunch, because just like when we do the shopping, it will be easier to choose and measure the quantities, “explains Peinado.

In addition, he advises avoid eating leftovers and limit the amounts in the intake of those foods that are more caloric and less healthy. To do this, he points out a trick that consists of measuring the portions with the palm of the hand.

“The structure of our hand It can guide us in the approximate measurements of the quantities according to each stage: the palms of the hands together in the shape of a bowl would estimate the portion of vegetables; a closed fist, whole grains, grains and seeds; the center of the palm will indicate the amount of protein in the form of meat or fish to consume; what would fit in one hand, the amount of fruit; the tip of the thumb will mark the amount of butter; two fingers would be the equivalent of a serving of cheese; a possible measure for desserts it would be the space between the proximal phalanges from the index finger to the little finger, seen with a closed fist, “says the nutritionist.

Finally, the two recommendations are prioritize quality over quantity, especially focuses on carbohydrates that are transformed into glucose and, finally, highlights the importance of increasing caloric expenditure. “We can go to the gym, go for a walk with friends, dance with our children or our partner, perform some activity in team or outdoor sports, such as skiing, cycling or paddle tennis, use the stairs instead of the elevator, walk short distances instead of taking a car or public transport “, he concluded.