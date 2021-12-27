this is your luxurious apartment in New York – Publimetro México

The talented Eiza González enjoys the honeys of success. After achieving an impeccable career in the mecca of American cinema with films such as “Descuido, yo te cuido”, “Godzilla vs Kong” and more recently “Ambulancia”, he lives a comfortable and luxurious life, like his new apartment in the New York City.

According to the newspaper New York PostThe elegant property is located in Hell’s Kitchen, in the “Sky” skyscraper, which has a total of 71 floors. The apartment that the 31-year-old star lives in is on the 56th floor and was for sale for just two weeks. It has two spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as privileged views of the city.

One of the most outstanding details of this apartment are its large windows that go from the ceiling to the floor, also oak floors and walls of very natural colors. The Mexican star also enjoys a spacious, handcrafted Italian-style kitchen that includes European appliances.

For this luxurious condominium there is also an indoor lap pool plus two other outdoor pools without borders, as well as a distinguished pool hall, basketball courts, aquatic club, gym spa and private park. For enjoying it, Eiza González would be paying the amount of 8,300 dollars a month, according to the New York Post.

The talented Mexican is currently promoting the movie “Ambulancia”, where she shares credits with other Hollywood stars such as Jake Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen III. The plot, full of action and suspense, tells the adventure of two friends who decide to rob a bank and thus be able to pay for the operation of one of their wives, but the plans end unexpectedly and they must kidnap a paramedic who will help them escape aboard an ambulance.

González shared on his social networks several scenes on the set where the actor Gyllenhaal and the director of the film, Michael Bay, appeared. The first trailer for the film debuted at the end of October giving a first look before its premiere in February 2022.

The Mexican diva also showed part of her colorful outfit to promote her next film to the press. She wore a sequined and metallic-colored suit designed by Tom Ford and fuchsia-toned high sandals that made her stand out and steal all eyes. “Beautiful” and “Only Eiza fits that outfit,” read between the comments on Instagram.

The diva has made a stop in her schedule full of projects for 2022, and was seen enjoying a sunny day aboard a yacht and drinking mimosa. To do this, she wore a sexy bikini in yellow, a color that some beliefs advise wearing to say goodbye to the Old Year, and summon prosperity. Followers on social networks praised her beauty and even some of the tattoos she showed.