this smart watch drops its price with a limited discount

The smart watch is one of the fashionable technological devices, with more and more buyers opting for these types of watches over the traditional ones. If you also want to join this trend, we recommend that you take advantage of the occasion and get hold of the TicWatch E3 for 149 euros in AliExpress with the coupon DTOPATI14.

This smartwatch from Mobvoi, with HD display, Snapdragon 4100 processor and NFC, is 50 euros off its original price. However, you should keep in mind that the AliExpress discount coupon ends on December 30, so you must buy it before if you do not want to miss this magnificent opportunity. Shipping is completely free, VAT is already included in the price and you have a period of 15 days for a free return.

The TicWatch E3 is a smartwatch with a classic and elegant design that you can use throughout the day. It barely weighs 32 grams, so you won’t even notice you’re wearing it. In addition to a frame made of premium polycarbonate, the watch has a breathable silicone strap, so you can use it for sports even in summer. On the other hand, the TicWatch E3 is also waterproof.

As for the front, mount a one 1.3 inch 2.5D curved glass screen with HD resolution that looks great. The processor works inside it Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100, which allows everything to move with excellent fluidity. The fact that it has 1 GB of RAM and Wear OS as the operating system also have a lot to do with this good performance.

As we said, the TicWatch E3 is a good smartwatch for sports, not only for its resistance, but also for its GPS, GLONASS and Beidou systems. Thanks to this, you will not depend on the phone to know where you are when you make a route. The watch also has more than 20 professional training modes, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation control.

The TicWatch E3 is also an excellent purchase due to the integration of the NFC chip, because thanks to it it can be used for mobile payments. Lastly, equip a 380 mAh battery that promises about two days of use without going through the charger. In addition, it is compatible with magnetic charge.

