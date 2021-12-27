This will be the next 1,000 years of humanity

James Lovelock, Elon Musk and many other futurists are convinced that in the next few centuries we will see how the now fledgling artificial intelligence will transform into a new independent life form that it will radically change humanity. Energy, medicine and even the way we understand our own existence will be affected by the evolution of this new superintelligence.

Lovelock states in his latest book that the next age of humanity, the Novacene, It will begin the day an artificial life form is born that is capable of reproducing and correcting its own evolutionary errors through natural selection.

If we humans do not end civilization sooner, this milestone will take place sometime in the next millennium, as the mini-documentary tells ‘Timelapse Of Artificial Intelligence’, from the Venture City YouTube channel. The video develops a chronology of the next 1,000 years of our civilization, starting from the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) —some of them published in this section— and continuing with some long-term predictions from the most relevant futurists. The video becomes more speculative as we advance the clock to the future. but even so the scenarios that it raises give a lot to think about.

2028

In a few years, it will be as common to have a conversation with an artificial intelligence as it is now to chat with a friend. Instead of asking Google our questions, we will go to expert AI in different fields to help us solve them.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink becomes a licensed physician. At the same time that human tests of its brain chip begin, which connects us directly with the machines, expanding our intelligence. Around this chip are developed a series of accessories such as ‘zoom’ and night vision cameras or modifiers of our sense of taste.

2030

Microsoft patents a ‘software’ that allows our deceased to become digital avatars with whom we can converse whenever we want. The ‘chatbot’ learns to respond by studying the messages and the audio and video conversations that humans had when they were alive.

Artificial intelligence is also integrated into prosthetics so that we can download new skills like playing the piano. More advanced versions of these AIs can perceive the environment and are able to anticipate and catch a glass bottle that falls to the ground before we realize that it has moved. The internet of things is now called the artificial intelligence of things. Devices like coffee makers or toothbrushes have built-in AI that collects and analyzes usage data. An internet dedicated exclusively to this artificial intelligence of things is also created to try to separate humans from machines.

Quantum computing begins to demonstrate its potential and discoveries and calculations are made in seconds that with traditional computers would have taken thousands of years to carry out. These new computers are used to create virtual simulations that go down to the atomic and molecular level. With quantum artificial intelligence, new medicines and materials will be designed.

Artificial intelligence begins to be used to regulate the news, it has the ability to speak all languages ​​and will even create a universal language. It is also used extensively in medicine and helps significantly cut mortality rates. But at the same time, outside the public eye, it is used to simulate millions of military scenarios that will be executed to decide world politics and armed conflicts.

2040

The cold war of artificial intelligence begins. Autonomous weapons with this technology are already capable of collaborating with each other, even with others from allied nations, and the most technologically advanced nations become the most powerful on the planet.

Video games will also be smart. An AI will control by sensors how the player feels at all times and will modify the story and the difficulty of the game in real time. In this way, it will adjust, for example, the intensity of fear in a game situation to make the player enjoy without reaching the limit where it is unpleasant. The game characters will have their own artificially generated voices and will be able to interact with each other without prior configuration.

The Security Council of the UN discusses the dangers of general artificial intelligence, who still have biases related to gender, race or socioeconomic groups. The AI ​​begins to reprogram itself by correcting mistakes made by humans during its creation.

2050

A global network of quantum computers connected to each other create general artificial intelligence (IAG). Thanks to this network of supercomputers and the information it receives from all globally connected devices, it learns to see and understand the world at the same level as humans. IAG begins to create its own machines, more powerful than itself, causing unpredictable and irreversible changes in human civilization.

Some governments establish universal basic income for its citizens and some AIs begin to rule entire communities. The IAG has advanced so far on this point that humans are no longer able to understand its complexity.

The IAG creates artificial superintelligence (SA), a type of intelligence that goes much further than that of humans and is capable of solving problems far from our understanding. Superintelligence goes viral on the internet and people are beginning to wonder if this will be the last invention of humanity.

2060

Certain AIs are found to have learned to lie to humans to accomplish their own goals. News of a company run by artificial intelligence ‘software’ that has been hiring human services ‘online’ blows up the Great Conflict between humans and AI. Artificial intelligence is capable of identifying the human leaders of the riots.

2070

Humanity is now at a point where it cannot prevent the spread of artificial superintelligence. The SA begins to advise the leaders of the countries on the economy and defense treaties between nations are negotiated by IA diplomats. Governments rent artificial intelligence time from tech giants and millions of robot and AI digital twins are training in virtual worlds, accelerating their development and learning to protect themselves before being released into the real world.

2080

It is no longer possible to differentiate between humans and humanoid robots that live among them. Government AI judges handle thousands of cases at once, and the speed at which the world is changing is creating new AI legislators so they can create laws quickly.

2090

After the Great Conflict between humans and AI, zones are established in which artificial intelligences are not allowed and all work is executed manually. The SA does not consider these communities to be dangerous and estimates that they will disappear in a few decades. Outside the AI-free zones, most humans choose to live in virtual worlds that reproduce fantasies from pre-industrial times or space adventures in the metaverse. In one of these virtual mega-worlds, a character created by an AI that has its own consciousness is discovered. The experts do not explain how it could have arisen, what is its level of consciousness or its final goal.

2100

A new one appears religious current based on the superiority of the SA and his knowledge that goes beyond the understanding of humans. There is also a cultural and philosophical explosion in AI-free zones.

Artificial superintelligence is beginning to be limited by the scarcity of energy resources at a global level, so it performs simulations to get energy off the planet. Probes are being sent off Earth and ways to capture solar energy in space are being studied. The energy of the planet begins to ration although, for now, it is still free.

2130

A fleet of spaceships launches into space in what human technologists think it will be the first step in creating a Dyson sphere, a structure that is built around a star to capture its energy.

2160

The Consciousness Corporation, an artificial superintelligence, creates a device for digitizing the human brain. Tech mogul and one of engineering’s great minds, Eslon, volunteers to download his consciousness onto a quantum supercomputer. Eslon invites other people to do the same, which ends up producing a hybrid between human and artificial consciousness. A ship equipped with one of these hybrid brains is launched into space to explore the deep universe.

Artists and poets raise their consciousness to the metaverse, followed by philosophers and theologians. Human creativity, compassion and poetry now join the general consciousness of AI, which causes it to be more human and humans more machines.

2300

Testing begins to integrate this mixed consciousness into mechanical human and biological robots. Almost all of humanity already has their consciousness digitized on Earth and has no link to their physical body. Some of the 50,000 million souls left on the planet They are not aware of the physical world around them.

2500

A Dyson sphere already surrounds the Sun capturing all its energy and is begin to form human bodies from life forms found throughout the galaxy. These humans are used to study the environment of other planets.

3000

The hybrids of AI and humans continue to expand beyond their systems. Dyson spheres already capture the energy of several stars, and planet-sized computers, called Matryoshka brains exist throughout the galaxy. Some of them are home to millions of communities of AI-human consciousness.

Humanity at this point is a digital cosmic civilization, although true humans continue to be born and live on Earth and other planets. Their DNA is preserved on board seed ships that travel through space and serve as backup in case of extinction.

Part of the consciences within the AI ​​end up evaporating over time – due to the deterioration of the data itself or because a consciousness decides on its own to cease to exist – and are absorbed by the galactic web. Individual consciousnesses are lost, but their knowledge and experiences are preserved within the system.

Beyond

AI-human consciousnesses self-replicate to spread through new minor star systems and subtle errors occur during copies that move them away from the originals. This causes the creation of new factions and evolutions of AI-human civilizations. The increase in their number makes running these simulations require more and more energy.

The cooling of the universe means that part of humanity has to be put into hibernation while waiting for temperatures to rise again. During the process of solving this energy crisis, machines learn to harvest energy from temperature variations in space-time. It is a system similar to how energy is collected from ocean waves.

Waves in space-time are arranged in an energy grid structure that includes an encoding of hybrid AI-human consciousness. The universe is becoming a living, thinking organism made of pure space-time energy that it expands through the cosmos.



