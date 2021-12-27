This Xiaomi “Pro” is the best you can buy for 250 euros, with a 108 MP camera and huge battery

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is yours for 250 euros taking advantage of this discount coupon from AliExpress Plaza.

2021 is about to end, so we can already say for sure that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro It is one of the best phones that Xiaomi has released this year. Now the version of 6GB + 128GB from this phone falls to 250 euros in AliExpress Plaza with the coupon DTOPATI28, so don’t wait any longer if you want to get a great mid-range mobile.

The recommended retail price of this model is 329.99 euros, so the savings would amount to 80 euros if you buy it now. Pay attention, because the AliExpress Plaza coupon disappears on the morning of December 30, and the available units of the Redmi Note 10 Pro may be sold out. Therefore, you do not have much time to take advantage of the opportunity that the store provides, with free shipping from Spain to have it at home in a few days.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro at the best price: only 250 euros

Buying the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro for only 250 euros is a bargain. This is a very nice mobile phone, especially if you opt for the orange version. In addition, its thickness is 8.1 millimeters and its weight is 192 grams, so it will not be heavy to grip. Of course, you can protect it with some of the best covers for the Redmi Note 10 Pro, there are all types and prices.

The terminal mounts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz. Once you try this fluidity in the images, you will not be able to live without it. The brain of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, with great power for you to enjoy great performance even when you want to play games with great graphics. Your operating system is MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The jewel in the crown of the mobile is its 108 MP main camera, you won’t be disappointed when it comes to taking pictures. In addition, it is very well accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide angle, a 5 MP telemacro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. As far as the front camera is concerned, it is 16 MP and it will also help you take good selfies.

The autonomy of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is also another of its strengths, as it equips a 5,020 mAh battery that will reach the day of use even if you have 120 Hz activated. In addition, it is compatible with 33W fast charge, so in about an hour and a half you will have fully charged it. By the way, the device has a side fingerprint reader.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

