Thomas Tuchel charges against the Premier League for the calendar

EFE

London / 12/26/2021 21:15:07





The coach of the Chelsea, the German Thomas tuchel, criticized the current calendar of the Premier league, which accelerates its schedule and accumulates days in these days despite the growth of positives by covid.

“It’s not fair. We have been intense for ten days, with players in bed and we are facing teams that have had games postponed and that have a week to prepare them, “argued the Chelsea coach who was reunited with victory by beating Aston Villa.

“The calendar is as is but this can’t be the right way“added Tomas Tuchel who recalled that Chelsea have played his eighth game so far this month and that on Wednesday they face Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have lost Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku, which reappeared this Sunday against Aston Villa, due to covid. Also, you can’t count on Kai Hartez and Timo Werner.

“They make us play despite having players with covid as well. We have new injuries but we are in the hands of people who are in an office without knowing what this is, “added Thomas Tuchel.

“We are fighting and we are squeezing our players. I have the utmost respect for what the players do. We make mandatory changes for injuries. We no longer change for tactical reasons, “said the Chelsea manager who praised the willingness of his players.

“I am proud and impressed with them but also concerned. We may be wrong to allow some to play after being sick, with coronavirus, with just one or two workouts. The Premier made us play and that’s why we played“Tuchel insisted.