Trump and the commission of January 6, in a total confrontation

(CNN) – Almost a year after the failed coup attempt, Donald Trump’s habit of putting his own political gain above the truth is again emerging as the former commander-in-chief and his associates engage in an all-out showdown with the select commission of the House of Representatives investigating the insurrection of January 6.

Trump’s obstruction campaign, which has now reached the Supreme Court, raised questions about whether the panel, already facing pressure ahead of next year’s midterm elections, will meet its goal of demanding historic accountability from Trump for their efforts to annul the elections. Trump’s inner circle is locked into the strategy of trying to avoid this exhaustive reckoning over one of the most notorious days in American history and trying to whitewash history as he seemingly prepares to run in the 2024 election.

The panel’s attempt to reach deep into Trump’s world and behind the scenes of the White House on January 6 accelerated in the days leading up to Christmas, offering a fresh look at his areas of focus. Trump responded by stepping up his own strategy of challenging the truth. Now it is clear that the members of the select commission are trying to build a detailed picture of what exactly Trump said, did and thought in the days before the insurrection and in the hours when it broke out on Capitol Hill after he incited to the crowd with new lies about electoral fraud.

The total showdown between Trump and the select commission

For the first time, the panel publicly asked for testimony from lawmakers closely linked to Trump’s effort to discredit the 2020 election and hold on to power. He asked Rep. Scott Perry to talk about his effort to install Jeffrey Clark, an official who wanted the Justice Department to pursue Trump’s lies about voter fraud as attorney general. The Pennsylvania Republican refused, arguing that the panel was illegally constituted – although it was created by a vote in the full House. The commission also asked another Trump ally, Rep. Jim Jordan, to discuss what he says are his multiple communications with the former president on Jan.6. The Ohio Republican has yet to respond, but his loyalty to Trump and his fierce attacks on the commission suggest he is unlikely to be a cooperative witness.

Members of the commission could soon face the decision to subpoena Perry and Jordan, a move that would surely further worsen the inflammatory relations between Democrats and Republicans in the House. The Democratic-led body has already sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department regarding two witnesses who refused to submit to the subpoenas: Trump’s political guru Steve Bannon, who has already been indicted, and the former secretary general of the White House Mark Meadows.

There is also new data emerging from court documents implicating Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich, showing that the commission is expanding its investigation into funding the pro-Trump rallies that led to the riots, including the one in Washington, the January 6, in which the then president told his supporters to “fight like hell” and that it evolved into insurrection.

Trump associates who do not want to testify rely on his broad claims of executive privilege, which many legal scholars consider dubious, to avoid saying what they know about the Capitol uprising. Two days before Christmas, Trump, who has a long history in and out of office of using the legal system to avoid and delay accountability, went to the Supreme Court, appealing to the conservative majority he helped build to block the delivery of White House documents to the commission. Trump asked the country’s highest court to conduct a full review of the case to stop the disclosure of the speech notes, activity logs and calendars, and to suspend a lower court ruling allowing their delivery. .

The commission was quick to respond, trying to head off an attempt by the former president to bog him down in a lengthy legal battle, asking the court to say by the middle of next month whether to accept the case. Trump’s legal team argues that it is vital that future presidents are confident that their deliberations with advisers will remain confidential even after they have left office.

But President Joe Biden, on whom the issues of enforcing executive privilege now fall, has argued that it is vital for the nation to gain an understanding of what happened during the Capitol riot and has rejected Trump’s claims. The idea that the twice-challenged former president is acting in defense of the charge that he often harmed with abuses of power and used to pursue personal goals is hard to read with a straight face. But it threatens to spark a constitutional dispute that could thwart the commission’s attempts to clarify Trump’s intentions and actions on Jan.6.

The commission works against the clock

The commission does not have the luxury of time. It is already clear that the Republicans, who have a good chance of winning back the House of Representatives in the midterm elections in November, will close the panel as soon as they have power.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has anchored his bid for Speaker of the House on Trump’s sponsorship after briefly suggesting that the then-president had responsibility for the mutiny of his supporters on Capitol Hill. His services to Trump included helping to thwart plans for an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the worst attack on American democracy in modern history. McCarthy also leads a party that has ostracized Republican members of the select commission, the Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, two staunch conservatives who have been willing to tell the truth about what happened.

Kinzinger is not running for re-election, while Cheney faces a primary contender backed by Trump. Another Republican who voted to impeach Trump for the insurrection, Representative Fred Upton, has also drawn a primary challenger backed by the former president who has given credence to the lies about voter fraud.

“I saw people coming down the esplanade and I saw them come back,” the Michigan congressman told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” on Sunday, describing his experience on January 6. “And I heard the noises and obviously I was seeing what was happening. But it was real and shocking and … it was a scary day.”

Upton’s unwillingness to buy into Trump’s cult of personality, which requires fact-defying obedience to fantasies of a stolen election, could cost him his political career. If so, he will join the growing list of Republicans ousted from power by the former president in an operation that ensures that a possible future Republican majority in the House of Representatives will be at his service and is likely to be a tailor-made weapon for Trumpism. that the presidential elections of 2024 are approaching.

From the outside, it is difficult to know to what extent the select committee of the House of Representatives has managed to penetrate what was happening in the Trump White House on January 6. Although several prominent associates of the former president refuse to testify, the commission has conducted several hundred interviews with people inside and outside the former administration. Not everyone has the political commitment or financial resources to enter a legal battle in defiance of a subpoena. And the details of the lawsuit that emerged on Christmas Eve showed that Budowich had provided the commission with more than 1,700 pages of documents and had given about four hours of testimony. On Friday night he filed a lawsuit to prevent the commission from obtaining bank records. The previously undisclosed request for records is another indication that the commission has made substantial progress behind the scenes and could at least partially thwart the Trump cover-up despite its best efforts.

The horror of the insurrection of January 6

It’s a measure of the horror of January 6 – now nearly a year later – that new details are still emerging of the hectic and dangerous hours on Capitol Hill and the heroism of the police officers insulted by the Republican Party’s attempt to deny history. .

The Justice Department released vivid video last week of a three-hour battle in which rioters brandished weapons and officers were badly beaten in a Capitol tunnel. The video, taken from a Capitol security camera, was posted after CNN and other media outlets demanded access. It showed pro-Trump rioters prodding police officers with flagpoles, using pepper spray and smashing an officer in a doorway. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone was pulled from the police line and into the crowd by a rioter who had his arm around his neck. The video shows how Fanone ends up falling and disappearing into the mass of rioters, where he said he had been shocked in the neck, beaten with a flagpole and heard the rioters shouting “kill him with his own gun” . Fanone said he suffered a heart attack and fell unconscious during the attack.

However, Trump, who issued a series of delusional statements last week and promises a press conference on the anniversary of the January 6 riots, maintains that “the insurrection took place on November 3, it was the completely disarmed protest of the rigged elections that took place on January 6. “

The power of that lie, and the apparent determination of the former president to regain power based on it in 2024, shows why the effort of the select committee of the House of Representatives to expose the truth is so important.