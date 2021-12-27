up to 14.50 euros each time you want to change operator

An iPhone without a physical SIM card or tray is rumored for 2022. Although it has several advantages for the user, there is someone we have not counted on in this equation: the operators. In theory, eSIM makes it easy to switch from one phone company to another, reducing entry and exit barriers.

However, not all are for the work of make the market more fluid. In Spain, operators make a one-time charge of up to 14.50 euros to register an eSIM. An amount much higher than that of traditional physical SIMs.

Up to 14.50 euros for registering an eSIM

The operators are clear that eSIM is the future. It greatly simplifies the management of new registrations, eliminating the administrative and logistical component of sending a traditional SIM. But that doesn’t mean that some don’t want to charge for it. As we have been able to verify in Applesfera, the different telephone operators have these rates for registering an eSIM such as the iPhone:

These are all the companies that currently offer the eSIM service in Spain. As we see, virtual operators are those that offer eSIM for free, while Movistar or Orange prefer to charge for it. Here may be a reading on which operators see with better eyes the reduction of barriers between telephone companies.

Apple allows “transfer” or maintenance of eSIM data rates





From iPhone 11, Apple has included an eSIM within its terminals. This allows you to have two phone numbers on your iPhone or choose only one rate with eSIM. As it is a virtual SIM, already integrated into the device, one wonders what happens to it if we change or restore it.





Luckily, Apple has thought about it and has two tools:

Restore the iPhone while keeping the data plan. By deleting all the content of the iPhone, we can choose to keep the eSIM mobile plan. When setting up a new iPhone with Quick Start, it will ask you if you want to transfer the eSIM while keeping your number and data plan.

The registration and withdrawal conditions of an eSIM may be modified in the future, as this format becomes popular.

Unfortunately, if the iPhone is lost or stolen, we will have to go to the operator to get a new eSIM plan for iPhone. Of course, we keep our phone number, the only downside is that we may have to go through the box, as we have seen.

Although Apple makes these two tools available to the user, the operator may have chosen to block them. There are cases in which the user must pay for a new eSIM activation, as with Movistar.