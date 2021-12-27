Upper Manhattan street named after Dominican journalist

Neighbors, friends and family remembered the Dominican journalist, Miguel A. Melenciano, during a renaming ceremony for a street in Washington Heights.

And an act was held to honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Melenciano, who, according to the organizers, dedicated his life to improving the life of Dominicans in the city.

Now, the intersection of West 213th Street and Broadway will bear the journalist’s name as a posthumous recognition.

Councilor Ydanis Rodríguez said during the event: “We are going to dedicate a minute of silence to the people. Imagine what happened to anyone, not just our big brother for whom we named Meleciano street.”

Another of the attendees shared his opinion on the matter: “I met Melenciano, his idiosyncrasy, his work. And that today he is recognized through the initiative of Councilor Rodríguez, I think it means a moment of justice.”

On October 28, 2019, Miguel Melenciano succumbed to cancer at the Prebisteriano hospital in New York.

Now, his partner, Iglis Aquino, continues his legacy with the Miguel A. Melenciano Aquino Foundation. The journalist started this project during the course of his illness with the aim of educating others about cancer.