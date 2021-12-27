Uriel Antuna: Cruz Azul is a great team and I identify with that

Editorial Mediotiempo

One of the ‘bombs’ of the winter market of the MX League had it Blue Cross, set that was made with the players Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga, coming from Chivas, giving Roberto Alvarado in exchange and the celestial reinforcements have already arrived in Mexico City.

It was precisely Uriel antuna who attended the media at the International Airport to reaffirm his commitment to a cement institution, which he described as’big‘, motivation that led him to sign with them.

“The only thing I knew was that Cruz Azul loved me and it was the first one I chose because It’s a big club, because I identified myself. It will be a difficult challenge, but (I am) committed to one hundred on and off the court, “he said.

The signing of Antuna, which has not been exempt from criticism from the heavenly fans, will try to provide a new offensive weapon for Juan Reynoso’s scheme.

While with Chivas de Guadalajara failed to demonstrate to the best of his abilities, in National selection was confirmed as a reliable player for Gerardo Martino, with eight goals and six assists during the process.

The Bronze medalist in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics arrived next to Duranguense Mayorga wearing clothing of Machine, ready to be at the command of the Peruvian coach.