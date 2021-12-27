Used and Refurbished Devices: How They Are Different and How to Recognize Them

For many, with the Christmas It is time to re-equip the technological section of the home, if it has not been done previously on dates such as Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday, with interesting proposals in the section of the equipment of second hand and the devices reconditioned.

These terms may not sound familiar to many in the face of discounts offered by brands. However, the options offered by these teams can be interesting for those who wish to save some money outside of the sales.

There are many stores and brands that offer tablets, phones or laptops reconditioned, which sometimes users mistakenly come to take for products of second hand.

A new product is one that has never left its original packaging since it left the factory and was offered for sale by an establishment or distributor. It is the user who is responsible for unsealing it and giving it use.

In the event that you are not satisfied with its appearance or how it works, you can return it within the corresponding period (which is usually 30 days).

Refurbished or second hand?

In case these devices are returned and the establishment decides to put them up for sale again, they would become good reconditioned or of second hand.

The main difference between one and the other is that to sell it as reconditioned, you must go through a testing process to determine that it is working correctly and is in the ideal condition.

To do this, technicians and professionals specialized in technology are responsible for setting up the device, such as a mobile phone.

They generally belong to this family of reconditioned the smartphones of display or commercial samples, which have been used only to verify its operation.

As the name implies, the device goes through a reconditioning process that is intended to make it appear as if it has never been used. Therefore, if necessary, we proceed to change the screen in case it is damaged or the case.

Both the product and its accessories (headphones, USB cables, chargers …) are thoroughly cleaned to give a new feeling, files are deleted and it is returned to its original configuration as long as applications have been downloaded.

This review also takes into account the health of the battery. If necessary, it is also changed. This is one of the reasons why there are some reconditioned products and others that can only be purchased second-hand.

Due to the constant evolution of technology, it is sometimes very difficult to recondition an older mobile phone due to the lack of components, so they are often sold for second hand. That is, without going through that reconditioning process.

Once tuned, with the repair of damaged parts or the replacement of some parts, they undergo further tests to determine if they work correctly.

In addition to its almost new appearance and its detailed review, many users choose to buy a product reconditioned instead of second hand because the former include a guarantee.

In this way, if users find any anomaly during its use, they can claim it from the technical service and the seller has the obligation to repair it free of charge as long as it is within the term.

In this way, device users reconditioned They have the ability to save on a new factory terminal, but are not at risk of being out of warranty if it fails.

Regarding the devices of second handAccording to the aforementioned, they are also equipment that has been previously used until the moment in which the buyers decide to sell it, normally at a lower price.

When it is purchased by an establishment that is dedicated to the sale of used devices, it must work correctly, but it does not have to present the appearance that a device would have left the factory.

Unlike with reconditioned, those of second hand Damaged components are not subjected to functional tests or replaced, not even your battery. They are sold at a lower price than reconditioned, but they do not offer a guarantee between individuals.

The Apple Alternative

Given the shortage of technology derived from the current component crisis, the devices reconditioned they have become an interesting alternative for many users.

ManzanaFor example, it is one of the brands that has made the decision to sell renewed versions of its own products. Among the products that it certifies as such are the iPad Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro or the MacBook Air.

The brand offers discounts of up to 271 euros on the 256 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max reconditioned, so that, instead of spending 1,320 euros, users can choose this option for 1,049 euros.

Something similar happens with the MacBook Pro reconditioned 13.3-inch, whose final price is 1,229 euros (220 euros are reduced from the 1,449 euros if it is new).

As indicated by the brand on its website, all of them can be financed, are like new and have a one-year warranty, as well as the commitment to Manzana for refurbished or certified products.

With information from Europa Press

We recommend METADATA, RPP’s technology podcast. News, analysis, reviews, recommendations and everything you need to know about the technological world. To hear it better, #StayEnCasa.