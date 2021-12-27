Vaccination card: create a subcutaneous microchip that serves as a ‘covid passport’ | TECHNOLOGY

Terrifying surveillance or practical solution to COVID-19? In Sweden, a country at the forefront of subcutaneous microchips, a company has developed a health passport that can be worn under the skin.

“I think it is part of my integrity, to carry a chip and keep my personal information for myself”, explains Amanda Back, a citizen of Stockholm who uses the chip developed by the company DSruptive Subdermals.

“I feel like I have more control being inside my hand ”, adds this person in charge of a space dedicated to new technologies.

Although there is no public data on this practice, several thousand Swedes have implanted this electronic device under their skin in recent years to replace keys, business cards, train tickets … and in the case of some, their vaccination certificate.

The Scandinavian country is one of the bastions of the “biohackers”, who consider this type of solutions the future of humanity despite the misgivings that they arouse for many other people.

More advantages, according to its defenders: “An implanted microchip costs around 100 euros in the case of the most advanced versions, compared to smart bracelets, which generally cost twice as much; an implant can last 30 or 40 years, while a bracelet lasts 3 or 4 years “, argues Hannes Sjoblad, head of DSruptive Subdermals, for whom the health passport is just one of the examples of possible applications of this device.

The businessman, who is said “very worried” for privacy issues, note however “With great concern” that many people look at implants with fear , “As a surveillance technology.”

Microchips “They have no battery and cannot transmit signals by themselves, they cannot tell where you are and are only activated in contact with a smartphone”Remember, ensuring that you defend its exclusively voluntary use and that if someone tried to make it mandatory, he would oppose it.

