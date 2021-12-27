Vandalism against 1960s subway cars could cancel last tours – Telemundo New York (47)

The last few runs of New York City’s historic subway cars could be in jeopardy due to vandalism.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced it would operate a train of the 1960s R-32 cars on four successive Sundays beginning December 19 before they are on display at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn.

However, the New York Daily News reported Saturday that transit workers said someone kicked one of the car seats, which are irreplaceable, during the first race and that the remaining races could be canceled.

“If at any time, for whatever reason, the train crew deems it necessary to take the train out of service, they will do so immediately and all future R32 recalls will be canceled,” wrote the director of the New York Transit Museum, Concetta. Bencivenga, in an email last week, according to the Daily News.

The wagons, nicknamed Brightliners, they were the first large fleet of mass-produced stainless steel cars purchased by the MTA and are the last class of subway cars with a front window through which passengers can look. They have been seen in movies like “Spiderman: homecoming” Y “Joker“according to the MTA.

Many were decommissioned starting in the late 2000s and most sank in the Atlantic Ocean as part of an artificial reef program.