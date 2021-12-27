Venezuelan government leads women to be victims of trafficking, according to opposition

The Venezuelan opponent Julio Borges assured this Sunday that the Government of Nicolás Maduro has made women who have migrated from the Caribbean country possible victims of human trafficking.

“Nicolás Maduro, as in Cuba, have led Venezuelan women to suffer the crime of human trafficking. An unprecedented degradation, which has targeted mafias that traffic in human needs“, he expressed on his Twitter account.

Borges added that this situation should provoke a “greater awareness” about the need for an “urgent political change” In Venezuela.

“Only this will allow us to regain dignity for all,” he said.

On June 30, the Venezuelan Public Ministry asked Interpol to capture three women -two in Trinidad and Tobago and one in Peru- for the crime of trafficking in persons, after identifying two groups of “mafias” that were dedicated to this activity and for which the capture of 26 citizens has been achieved.

The attorney general, Tarek William Saab, reported at that time that two of the requested -Grecia Mendoza and Eleomara Pérez- are in Trinidad and Tobago and the other -Keremis Riveri Gil- in Peru.

Saab added that since his arrival at the Public Ministry in 2017, 468 indictments have been made “in this type of crime”, 411 accusations against people, “and 114 arrest warrants have been issued.”

“In this period, 330 cases have been counted with 696 victims of this crime that the Public Ministry invites (…) to report in order to be relentlessly persecuted,” he concluded.

The Venezuelan opponent Miguel Pizarro warned on December 19 about the dangers faced by citizens who decide to leave Venezuela on routes of “more than 3,000 kilometers” in which they are exposed to “endless challenges”, as a result of the “multidimensional crisis” that, he assured, the Caribbean country faces.

“Throughout the migration process, Venezuelans experience endless challenges that expose them to human trafficking, exploitation, manipulation and violence. Women and children are the most vulnerable population group and most at risk “Pizarro said in a message on his Twitter account.

Pizarro recalled that, according to the latest update of the Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants of Venezuela (R4V), there are approximately 6,038,937 Venezuelan migrants and refugees in the world, and at least 4,992,664 are in Latin America and the Caribbean”.