VIRAL celebration of the Tottenham players; They imitated Spider-Man!

The Boxing day of the Premier league not only has he given us high-level matches, like the 9 goals that were in Manchster City vs Leicester, but we have also seen some epic festivities, such as Heung min son and the players of the Tottenham imitating Spider-Man.

Tottenham and the rest of the teams of the Premier league they fought in Christmas duels that they had many goals and emotionsAlthough it must be remembered that this end of the year will be tight for everyone, as there are still a couple of commitments before the end of the year.

Son and Tottenham celebrated as Spider-Man

The Tottenham had a ‘relaxed’ afternoon in London as he faced the Crystal Palace, well in this Boxing day they defeated them by 3-0, where Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and the already mentioned Heung min Are were the architects of the annotations.

The third goal, by Are, was given to minute 74, because after spinning a good series of passes they sent a center at mid-height down the right wing, the same as Heung min took inside the area, topped off first and beat the Butland’s bow.

After noting the 3-0, Heung Min Son and some of his peers, like Lucas Moura, Hojbjerg and Emerson, They went in front of one of the cameras and together they made like they threw cobwebs, something characteristic of Spider-Man, so this celebration is didor viral.

It is important to mention that Heung min son is a faithful follower of Spider-Man and not only that, but even has already lived repeatedly with Tom holland prior to the premiere of ‘Spdier-man: No Way Home’, so every one that can make the imitation of their movements.