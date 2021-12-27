Viral video | Entrepreneur distributed more than a million dollars among his employees: this was the moment when he revealed the surprise | Othman Ktiri | Trends | Social networks | Spain | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

Through his social networks, the businessman Othman Ktiri showed how it was the moment when he tells his employees that he will distribute a million euros among all the staff. The incentive was awarded after OK Mobility, the Spain that he directs, obtained very positive financial results during this year, which registered an increase of 60% compared to previous periods.

During a year-end meeting, held at the Son Moix stadium of Real Mallorca, the owner of the company simulated a draw notified virtually among workers, some of them present and the rest connected by video call.

It was at that moment that all employees received a message informing them that they were the winners of a prize that, in total, amounted to one million euros (a little over one million one hundred and thirty-one thousand US dollars).

The money was distributed depending on the seniority of the worker within the company. The newest received 300 euros, while the oldest staff 10 thousand.

“It is my way of thanking you for your commitment, for your dedication and also and above all for your fidelity”Othman said as those present leapt for joy and hugged each other. “I’m leaving because I have to sign the transfers”, he jokingly said goodbye.

Who is Othman Ktiri, the businessman distributed one million euros among his employees

Othman Ktiri is a Moroccan businessman who started in the car business after working at a dealership as a salesperson for the purchase and sale of vehicles. After gaining experience, he started his own project related to the distribution and delivery of vehicles under the name of Logic Automotion.

Later, in 2010, he founded OK Rent a Car, a company dedicated to the rental of vehicles to individuals and companies. A year later, his first company was renamed OK Cars, becoming nine years later OK Mobility Group, of which he is currently the chief executive officer.

His company’s recognitions include having sold more than 20 thousand vehicles in one year in 15 different countries. It also has more than 30 offices distributed throughout the main cities of Spain, Italy, Portugal and Germany, and receives more than two million users of 120 different nationalities.

One of the first recognitions Othman received was the CEPYME 500 seal, awarded by the Spanish Conference of Small and Medium Enterprises, thanks to its leadership in business growth. In addition, in 2020 it became part of the Alliance for Tourism Excellence (Exceltur), an association formed by 34 of the most relevant companies within the tourism chain of the European country.

What is OK Mobility Group?

OKMobility is the mark of OK Mobility Group, a business group specialized in offering global mobility solutions through an integrated, technological and disruptive business model based on total control of the vehicle cycle.