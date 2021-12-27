Wall Street continues on a roll: the S&P 500 reached an all-time high due to the strength of the US economic recovery

Economists at the New York Stock Exchange (Photo: Reuters)

The S&P 500 Index closed at a record high on Monday, in its fourth session of gains, since a solid data of retail sales underscored the strength of the economy and opaque concerns about flight cancellations due to the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, in the last week of the year.

The rally is the longest since an eight-day streak that ended on November 8th.

Retail sales increased 8.5% during the holiday shopping season, from November 1 to December 24fueled by the e-commerce boom, showed a report by Mastercard Inc.

The technology companies They led the general rally in US equities on Monday, amplifying the recent market rally. After the Christmas holidays, Wall Street entered the last week of a banner year for the stock market.

The negotiation is expected to be quiet, although potentially volatile, this week, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the United States and abroad. However, most of the big investors have closed their positions for 2021 and prefer to hold their position until next week.

According to preliminary closing data, the S&P 500 gained 65.21 points, or 1.39%, to 4,791 units, while the Nasdaq Composite added 216.53 points, or 1.38%, to 15,869.90 units. The Industrial Average Dow jones It rose 350.63 points, or 0.98%, to 36,301.19 units. The Nasdaq was boosted by megacap companies like Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, and Meta Platform.

Major indices posted weekly gains last week, as fears about the possible impact of outbreaks of omicronism dissipated. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the variant, which is spreading very quickly, leading to a return to pandemic restrictions in some places.

Hundreds of flights were canceled in the United States over the holiday weekend, and airlines reported personnel issues related to COVID.

Actions related to travelsTypically sensitive to news of the coronavirus, they fell after US airlines canceled about 800 more flights on Monday, having cut thousands of flights over Christmas weekend as omicron cases spiked.

The sector airlines S&P 1500 went down. The operators of cruise ships Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corp led the benchmark S&P 500 index declines.

Monday’s advance marks a fourth straight session of gains for the major Wall Street indices after encouraging news Weekly reports related to the omicron variant eased concerns about the variant’s economic impact. The top 11 industry indices of the S&P 500 advanced, with energy and technology leading the percentage gains.

Authorities in many countries have redoubled efforts to vaccination, as omicron outbreaks complicate efforts to prevent further closures, while hospitals remain under pressure from delta-variant infections.

Bond yields were mixed. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.48% from 1.49% on Thursday.

The markets asian Y europeans they were mostly closed or up on Monday. London and Hong Kong were closed, while the stock market in Japan closed slightly higher.

At other international events, the lira Turkey fell another 5% against the dollar. The currency has suffered a sharp drop this year as the Turkish government has tried to boost its economy despite chronic high inflation. The government last week announced a plan to encourage Turks to put their money back into lira bank accounts to prop up the currency.

(With information from AP and Reuters)

