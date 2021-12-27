Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Monday, December 27

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Overcome uncertainty and fear of failure. Modify your environment by putting all your interest in making your life easier. Eliminate all kinds of destructive patterns from your life. Get involved in those activities where you can put your brilliant ideas into action, Aries. Lucky numbers: 18, 22, 46.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Make up your mind to overcome everything that hinders your path to success in all aspects of your life. Beware of intrigues that can bring problems to your romantic relationships. Keep the lines of communication open with your partner and be the first or the first to speak the truth. Lucky numbers: 20, 7, 30.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Today you will be exploring unknown terrain. Search, ask, orient yourself in everything that is not clear to you. Focus your energies on what you want to achieve and you will achieve it. Enlist the help of someone who has shown an interest in you lately. Lucky numbers: 2, 11, 5.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Put a different touch to everything. Change the routine, Cancer. Wake up, activate your imagination so that you can give way to those crazy love that will spice up your relationship making it unique, different. What you ask will be granted. It is time to invest time and energy in your romantic relationships. Lucky numbers: 10, 8, 4.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Any excess now will be very harmful to your health. Do not sink into worries and project yourself cheerful, happy and willing to fight for you. Exercise and eat right. Your body is giving you signals that you need to pay attention and take care of yourself a little more. Lucky numbers: 45, 3, 21.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

From abroad you get financial help that you did not expect, but it is imperative that you be very responsible with your money if you want to see it multiply. Make good use of your free time and do not waste it with people who do not contribute anything positive to your life. Don’t leave anything to chance today. Lucky numbers: 5, 11, 45.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Pay attention to everything that you have left pending in relation to your work, studies or personally. Put your sentimental life in order and you will realize that it is not worth giving your love to those who do not know how to value it. It is imperative that you bury the fear and insecurity of being alone. Lucky numbers: 14, 50, 8.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You infect others with your joy, Scorpio. You will be highly sought after, highly sought after. You will take the initiative in everything thanks to your intelligence and your personal charm. If you don’t have a partner yet, go meet them. Attend social events of all kinds, make yourself known by eliminating shyness and daring everything. Lucky numbers: 4, 7, 2.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Discard any long-term project and pay more interest to current issues that you have not yet been able to resolve. Be very careful who you comment on your private affairs today. Someone very close to you will take care to distort the truth on a very personal matter. Lucky numbers: 3, 16, 5.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Avoid falling into a routine by showing yourself more daring and spontaneous in everything you want to do. Find the middle ground in your romantic relationships. Give more of yourself by paying more attention to the loved one. Don’t downplay what the other person has to say. Get to know her better. Lucky numbers: 30, 8, 19.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Today you will be very clear about what you want for yourself. You will make decisions that were previously difficult for you to make. Your word will be respected. Build bridges of communication with distant relatives and distant friends. Go for the conquest in love if you do not have company. Lucky numbers: 22, 18, 39.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Now you will get all the attention, help and collaboration you need. This is your moment to come out into the open and conquer others with your charms. The day is excellent to express your talents and put your ideas into action. This applies to both your work and your personal life. Lucky numbers: 24, 32, 15.