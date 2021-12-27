What could trigger COVID-19 infections

The Dominican Society of Infectology warned this Sunday that the presence in the country of the variant omicron, the relaxation of the measures and the increase in cases of influenza, could complicate the health picture and shoot the number of people infected.

Through a press release, the entity assured that this scenario could affect, above all, the unvaccinated population, vulnerable people and those who suffer from comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer.

The president of the union, Clevy perez, explained that although there are reports that indicate that with this variant the risk of hospitalizations is lower than with other strains, it is not possible to “trivialize the risk posed by such an infectious virus in vulnerable and non-vulnerable populations.”

In that sense, he called on the authorities to take measures to curb the new wave of coronavirus and asked citizens to redouble their efforts to avoid contagion to themselves and their families.

“Although it is too late to stop this new wave of infections, the measures taken this week could reduce its impact on the health system, “he said.

He said that there is sufficient evidence of the high contagiousness of the variant omicron, already detected in the country, which is expanding rapidly in other countries.

“The infectologists we see with concern how mass activities continue in the midst of a reversal of the health situation, “he said.