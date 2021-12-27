what is it and how to use this Apple app

The advancement of the operating system on Apple devices has led to new tools to improve the user experience. Since 2018, one of the most useful and used functions is Shortcuts on iOSAlthough not everyone knows what it is and everything it can do to make your life easier.

It is a tool that is also available on iPadOS, motivated by its similarities with the mobile version. The use of Shortcuts is indifferent in one or the other device, so this user manual that we are going to show you is useful for both versions.

What is Shortcuts for on your iPhone or iPad

As the word suggests, a shortcut is a quick way to perform one or more tasks with apps. The Shortcuts app allows you to create your own shortcuts with several steps, combining one or more actions to automate them with the system. You can also activate shortcuts manually, but this tool is capable of programming actions according to a time or by pressing an element on the screen.

When running a shortcut, each action in the list is executed in order from top to bottom. Each action plays a role in the task you want to perform, in a process similar to that of individual work steps on industrial assembly lines. As examples, you can share information or transform elements, such as modifying the size of an image or changing the icons of the apps.

And how is this achieved? Well, there is an answer to your question. There are third-party apps that have this objective of automating actions, but they are at a very distant level. Much of the magic of Shortcuts comes from “Content diagram”, A system that intelligently converts data into shortcut actions on the fly. If, for example, the action expects a content and you give it another for a mistake, “Content Diagram” is responsible for converting it into the appropriate one.

15 essential shortcuts for iPhone in everyday life

How to use the Shortcuts app on Apple devices

Before experimenting with everything that the Shortcuts app is capable of, you have to grant the necessary system permissions. This tool has default security settings that keep your privacy and the data on the device. You can configure these settings however you want, either by granting the most basic permissions or by preventing access to the data.

Once you have that well defined, you can create as many shortcuts as you want. To create a recipe with its respective actions and their automation, you have to follow the same procedure (create the shortcut, add the actions and execute it, which are achieved with these steps:

In “My shortcuts“In the Shortcuts app on your iPhone or iPad, choose the button”+” in the upper right corner. Press “Shortcut name“, type the name of the shortcut, and then hit”okay“. Select the option “Add action“. Hit an action from the list to add it to the shortcut.

To add another action, swipe up on the list of actions at the bottom of the screen and choose an action. When you finish adding actions to your workflow, click on the “X“. To test your new shortcut, select the three horizontal points in the shortcut to open it in the editor and click on the button “Play“to activate it.

Set up Shortcut notifications on iPhone or iPad

It’s difficult for something to be perfect and tailor-made for everyone, that’s why there are always things to improve. One of them is the notification system that the Shortcuts app has, leaving a permanent message in the notification panel when one is activated or is running. Because it is so integrated into iOS, it has a more hidden pattern to disable such notifications.

Whether you want to disable or enable them, there is a section within Settings that can help you configure preferences. And it is not the “Notifications” section:

Opens Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Enter the section “Use time“. Click on “See all the activity“. Under “Notifications“, click on the graph where the amount of them is shown. The symbol” should appear>“to access the options. Choose “Shortcuts“and configure the preferences to your liking.

Add shortcuts to the home screen

Another thing you can do to quickly access this tool is to add it to the home screen. Although the app has been present since iOS 12, the requirement to perform this action requires an iPhone with the latest version available, to have the latest news with this function at hand. Once you meet that requirement, you can now add this tool to the home screen:

Opens Shortcuts on your iPhone. Click on “+“and select the action”Choose app“.

Select the three ellipsis icon to give your shortcut a name and other details. There you will find a button called “Add to home screen“. When you press it, you can customize the shortcut so that it looks the way you like in the home.

Duplicate shortcuts

A simple step that you can take to speed up the creation of existing shortcuts is to duplicate them. You can quickly copy them to serve as the basis for another shortcut with added actions, thus taking less time. To do this, do the following:

In “My shortcuts“In the Shortcuts app on your iOS or iPadOS device, tap”To select“. Press one or more buttons (a check mark is displayed in the upper right corner to indicate your selection), then press “Following“. A shortcut copy selected. Press “okay“.

After this initial setup and customization of the Shortcuts app on your iPhone or iPad. From here, there are endless possibilities to create shortcuts of all kinds and automate the system to the maximum. Among them, you can show the COVID passport through Siri or even lend your iPhone to a guest user. To download the app on your device, you just have to click on the next button to the App Store, in case you don’t have it.

