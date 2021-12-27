What is the price of the MásMóvil WiFi repeater?

WiFi repeaters improve coverage and, in many cases, they improve the speed if the distribution of our house has obstacles that can weaken the signal. If our home is too big, there may also be cases in which it does not reach by itself. In Windows 10 it is possible to measure the real strength of the WiFi signal to know what is happening and determine if it is necessary to have a WiFi repeater to be able to solve these Connection issues.

WiFi repeater for 14.95 euros with MásMóvil

When hiring a fiber rate with MásMóvil we have the option of requesting a WiFi repeater. It is possible that right now you still do not know if it is going to be necessary, so you can also ask for it later. The advantage of ordering it at the time of registering your fiber is that the technician who takes care of the installation will leave it installed at your home.

On the other hand, if you are already a MásMóvil customer and are interested in having the WiFi repeater, the operator will send it to you with the necessary instructions to connect it. It is also possible to purchase it at one of the Más Móvil stores. In the case of unsubscribing by MásMóvil you will not have to return the WiFi repeater, since you have paid for it and you can keep it and continue using it.