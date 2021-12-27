What makes the Omicron variant spread so easily?

The Omicron variant arrived in the United States around Thanksgiving. Less than a month later, it is the dominant coronavirus strain in the country, accounting for 73% of new infections last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

How did that happen? Infectious disease experts say there are two key factors that determine how quickly a virus will spread: how easily it is transmitted and how well it bypasses the body’s defenses.

Early research suggests that Ómicron has advantages in both areas. But the data also suggests that the variant’s higher transmission rate hasn’t led to more hospitalizations or deaths.

Preliminary results of a December 14 study led by Alejandro B. Balazs of the Ragon Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts, found that this variant was twice as infectious as Delta, and four times as infectious as the parent virus. That study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, was based on a relatively small sample of 239 patients in and around Boston, therefore the results may not be representative of Ómicron’s behavior in general.

However, according to Dr. David Pride, an infectious disease specialist at UC San Diego, “just looking [la situación actual] from an epidemiological point of view, we know that something is very different now ”.

With so many unvaccinated people, he added, “it was only a matter of time before we saw a mutated version of the virus that was better at infecting inoculated people.”

It’s practically an evolutionary imperative, detailed Jasmine Plummer, a research scientist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles who was part of the team that discovered the Epsilon variant of the virus last winter.

“Variants arise because viruses try to survive,” Plummer noted. “All viruses evolve to evade their host. So we knew an Omicron was coming. “

And here we are.

Fast replication

One secret to Ómicron’s success appears to be its ability to replicate itself quickly. Researchers from the University of Hong Kong reported that, compared to Delta, Omicron “infects and multiplies 70 times faster” in the bronchi, the main airways leading to the lungs. Its advantage over the original virus is even greater, they added. The difference was apparent just 24 hours after infection.

If that’s really the case, it means that people infected with the Omicron variant have a lot more virus in their throat waiting to be expelled into the air when they exhale, and especially when they cough or sneeze. It also suggests that they can be infectious sooner, which would further accelerate the spread of the disease.

A potentially useful signal from the Hong Kong investigation: Ómicron moved more slowly from the throat to the lungs. In their experiments, the scientists found that the new strain replicated in the lungs at less than one-tenth the rate of the original virus. That “may suggest a lower severity of the disease,” according to the university.

Pride notes that Ómicron is spreading more easily within homes, suggesting that the virus spreads more easily into the air. Another possibility is that a smaller amount of the variant is required to cause an infection, he noted.

There are many things that we do not yet know about how this strain is transmitted, but the CDC hopes that “anyone with Omicron infection can transmit the virus to other individuals, even if they are vaccinated or have no symptoms.”

Pride put it another way: “We know that this disease is transmitted through people, therefore the only way to be fairly sure that you will not get it is to not be around people.”

Spike protein

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 uses a spike-shaped protein on its surface to penetrate healthy cells and use them to make copies of itself. Vaccines available in the United States cause the creation of antibodies that recognize this spike protein and attack it for destruction by the body’s immune system.

Ómicron has an unprecedented number of mutations affecting that peak. Balazs and his team counted about three dozen, and their location suggests that they make it difficult for antibodies to recognize an Omicron viral particle. That’s true regardless of whether the antibodies were generated by a vaccine or a previous infection, they wrote.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia in Canada examined the Omicron proteins affected by these mutations at the molecular level. Together, they found, the changes allowed the spike protein to bind more tightly to human cells, compared to the original coronavirus. They posted their findings on BioRXiv, a site where scientists seek feedback on groundwork.

Sriram Subramaniam, the lead author of the study, commented in an interview with the university that even small changes in the spike protein “have potentially large implications on how the virus is transmitted, how our body fights it, and the effectiveness of treatments.”

He added: “Our experiments confirm what we are seeing in the real world: That the spike protein in Omicron is much more effective than other variants in evading the immunity produced by both vaccines and natural infection.”

Subramaniam noted that it was notable that antigen-generated immunity was more effective against the variant, in contrast to immunity from a previous infection in unvaccinated patients. It is another sign “that vaccination continues to be our best defense against Omicron,” he added.

But that defense may not be very effective without reinforcement.

Balazs’ study found that protection provided by vaccines or a previous coronavirus infection was “dramatically reduced” against the variant. The only exception was in people who had recently received a booster dose of the antigen; they “exhibited potent Omicron neutralization,” according to the study.

That may help explain why “breakthroughs” and reinfections appear to be increasing rapidly. A South African research team reported more than 35,000 COVID-19 reinfections among the 2.8 million people who tested positive in the previous three months on December 2.

