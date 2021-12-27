What results would have to occur so that Colombia does not go to Qatar 2022?

Although the Tricolor depends on itself for the last 4 dates, a single error in the accounts and it could cost it its classification to the next World Cup.

Without a doubt, the first three months of 2022 will be absolutely vital for the Colombian National Team. The year of the World Cup is coming and in those times the last 4 days that are pending of the Conmebol Qualifiers will be played. After the ’empathitis’ of 2021, Reinaldo Rueda’s team still has great options to qualify directly since they closed 2021 in fourth place in the classification with 17 units achieved.

However, the picture is not as easy as it seems. The latest results that Colombia achieved caused it to lose ground in the standings with respect to Ecuador, which is third. In addition, half of the classification was tightened with the positive results obtained by teams such as Chile and Peru. From fourth to eighth place (where Bolivia is) there are only two points of difference.

What would have to happen in the Qualifying so that the Colombian National Team does not go to the World Cup in Qatar 2022?

one. First, and the most important, is that Colombia does not add the most victories in its last 4 games. If the streak of draws continues, Reinaldo Rueda and his boys will stop depending on themselves and will have to be aware of other people’s results in teams such as Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia.

By trend, if Colombia continues to draw matches in Qualifying, it would be out of Qatar 2022

two. We are talking about the fact that Colombia needs 75% performance in these last 4 dates to go to Qatar in 2022. That is, with three victories that it adds, there would be very little probability of being eliminated. This context immediately leads us to think that if Colombia loses at least two games, it will begin to depend on external results and if the probability of an elimination increases exponentially.

The reader should be reminded that the previous scenarios are raised from hypothetical scenarios where the Colombian National Team adds more draws or defeats than victories in the closing of the Qualifiers towards Qatar 2022. These simulations are subject to further changes since the final position of all the selections It not only depends on your own results, but the combination of all the games. The previous two predictions were made based on the trend of results for each of the National Teams in the current World Cup qualification.

We invite our readers to also make their own pornostics through the Qatar 2022 Qualifying calculator published by the Peruvian newspaper ‘El Bocón’ as a special to the last 4 qualifying days at this link.