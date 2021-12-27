Where to see Comunicaciones vs Municipal LIVE AND LIVE Today? | Classic 318

See here the information of the different tournaments, click on the tournament you want to follow.

Communications Y Municipal they play today sunday December 26 the second leg of the semifinal of Opening Tournament 2021 of the National League in the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium starting at 8 pm.

This meeting will define the second finalist of the competition and that will face the Deportivo Malacateco who qualified yesterday after eliminating Antigua GFC. The first leg ended tied at zero goals so the creams have the advantage due to the best position in the table.

Clásico Comunicaciones vs Municipal: When, where and through which channel to watch the game LIVE

The meeting between Cremas vs Rojos in the Classical 318 will be played on Sunday December 26 starting at 20:00 hours in Guatemala and will take place in the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium. The game can be seen live through the transmission of Channel 3 and Tigo Sports for all of Guatemala.

In Chapin soccer We will have the minute by minute account of the meeting completely live and in real time online.

When do Communications vs. Municipal in the semi-final round of the 2021 Apertura Tournament?

The game is going to be played on Sunday December 26 starting at 8 pm at Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium in the second leg of the Semifinal in the National League.

At what time do Comunicaciones vs Municipal play in El Clásico 318?

The match will start at 8:00 p.m. in Guatemala, if you are in another country and want to watch the match, here is the schedule according to the country where you are.