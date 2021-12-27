On Friday, December 24, the story of Club Guadalajara received one of his strongest blows with the death of José “Jamaicón” Villegas at the age of 87, one of the members of the champion who won practically everything with the Guadalajara team between the decades of the 50s and 60s, crowning himself 21 times with the team of his loves.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

The sensitive loss did not go unnoticed by the Sacred Flock that through his social networks expressed his heartfelt condolences, as well as the president and owner of the club Amaury Vergara: “Rest in peace Jamaicón, champion, legend and figure. All my respect to your family and friends. I wish you resignation and I am very sorry for this departure. We will always remember him with admiration ”.

Who was José el “Jamaicón” Villegas?

José Efrén Villegas Rivera better known as the “Jamación”, marked an era with the Chivas de Guadalajara by being one of the two footballers who lifted all the titles won by the champion between 50 and 60, adding eight league championships that make him one of the legends of the Sacred Flock.

The peculiar history of the famous “Jamaicón” began in the town of La Experience, Jalisco where he was born in 1934 and worked as a textile manufacturer before joining the Chivas on the Season 1952-1953, from there its history as red and white lasted 20 years, managing to make a place within the great glories of the Guadalajara team.

Villegas He worked as a left back and was one of the best in his position at the time, as this earned him to play two World Cups with the Mexican National Team in Sweden 1958 and Chile 1962. The first salary you received with Chivas It was 250 pesos, but more trade would become one of the key elements of the Sacred Herd.

Why did they call him the “Jamaicón”?

The reality of the nickname came to him because he himself Villegas He confessed in an interview that as a child he was very crying, because his mother went to work and that caused him nostalgia, which is why he got the nickname that would later be translated into the “Syndrome of the Jamaicón”.

According to the historian Carlos Calderón, the nickname arose one night before a match in preparation for the 1958 Sweden World Cup when the technician Tricolor saw Jose Villegas separated from his companions, who were enjoying a gala dinner that had been prepared for them, but the soccer player He gave his impressions: “How am I going to have dinner if they have a broken dinner prepared? What I want are my boats, some good sopes, and not those crap that neither of Mexico are”.

Years after “Jamaicón” Villegas exHe claimed that his emotional situation in Europe it was charging him a bill because: “I missed my mommy, I hadn’t had a birria for days and life was not life if I was not in my land”, hence the nickname of the “Jamaicón” used for a Mexican who misses the Aztec culture when he is abroad.

The titles of the “Jamaicón” Villegas

The quality within the field of Jose Villegas It was reflected in the eight league titles with Chivas, in the 20 years that he wore the red and white jersey. In addition to that in total he won 21 championships with the Sacred Herd, between Champion of Champions, Cup, and Western Gold Cups. In addition to the first Champions Cup of the Concacaf, now Champions League.

He retired in 1972 to dedicate himself to being a coach, although he no longer had the same success as a footballer. He was a technician of the Colima parrots.