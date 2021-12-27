Why doesn’t Julio Iglesias want to leave the Dominican Republic?

Some time ago, Julio Iglesias decided to take a vacation in Dominican Republic, without the company of his wife Miranda Rijnsburger or their youngest children. The Spanish singer would spend the end of the year parties at his mansion in Punta Cana and everything indicates that he would not return to his native country due to health complications.

It should be remembered that the artist suffered a serious fall in 2019 that made it impossible for him to walk for two months and had to rest. The following year, as a result of the pandemic, he decided to isolate himself in his Caribbean mansion for fear of catching the coronavirus and take all the corresponding security measures.

