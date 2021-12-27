Why doesn’t Julio Iglesias want to leave the Dominican Republic?

Some time ago, Julio Iglesias decided to take a vacation in Dominican Republic, without the company of his wife Miranda Rijnsburger or their youngest children. The Spanish singer would spend the end of the year parties at his mansion in Punta Cana and everything indicates that he would not return to his native country due to health complications.

It should be remembered that the artist suffered a serious fall in 2019 that made it impossible for him to walk for two months and had to rest. The following year, as a result of the pandemic, he decided to isolate himself in his Caribbean mansion for fear of catching the coronavirus and take all the corresponding security measures.

Now, with the outbreaks of the disease and his advanced age, the singer does not want to expose himself and everything indicates that he could spend a lot of time in Dominican Republic. Last year a photo of him was released on the beach in which he was accompanied by two women who held him from both sides and his physical deterioration was noted.

Julio Iglesias’ accident that almost cost him his life

In his youth, Julio Iglesias He dreamed of being a soccer star and signed as a goalkeeper for Real Madrid Club de Fútbol’s Juvenil B, one of Real Madrid’s junior teams. Thanks to his gifts, he became a promise for the sport in his country, but his life changed completely when he had an accident at dawn on September 22, 1962 that almost cost him his life.

Together with a group of friends, he went out partying in Majadahonda, Madrid, and collided with the car, leaving all seriously injured. None of them remember when they were transferred to the Eloy Gonzalo Hospital and Julio Iglesias’ report indicated that there was very little chance that he would walk again.

For a year and a half, the singer was semi paralyzed undergoing therapy and exercises in hopes of getting back on his feet. At that time, he completely abandoned his desire to be a soccer player, but life had a surprise in store for him: Eladio Madaleno, a young nurse who took care of him in the hospital, gave him a guitar as a therapy so that he could exercise his fingers and pass the time.

At the same time that he was learning to play, he created poems that became songs and ended up being passionate about music. “My soul and my head gave me enough strength to continue living. I was a natural athlete and surely that helped me a lot in my recovery,” he wrote on Instagram along with a photo that was taken two years after the accident.

Julio Iglesias little by little he became one of the most successful artists of all time, but the aftermath of the accident accompanied them all their lives. Many times he had to cancel shows due to problems with his legs and last August, when he turned 78 years old, he said that he has pain like anyone his age. In the midst of the pandemic, the Spaniard prioritizes his health and does not rule out returning to the stage one day.

Would you like to see again on stage Julio Iglesias?