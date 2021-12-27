Will a fourth dose be necessary compared to omicron? Israel could answer this question soon | Univision Salud News

Given the increase in hospital admissions due to the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, a group of experts from Israel recommended last week that that country become the first to offer the fourth booster of the vaccine against covid-19, initially to medical workers and those over 60 years of age or with compromised immune systems.
The results of the Israeli trial, with a group of 150 participants, will likely be closely followed by experts from around the world, pending strategies to stop the explosive spread of omicron around the planet.
The proposal was welcomed by the Israeli government, which has struggled against the stagnation in the vaccination rate. However, the expert group was divided on whether there is enough scientific data to justify the fourth dose of the vaccine. Final approval by the director general of the Ministry of Health is still pending, and Israeli media say it could limit that fourth dose to those over 70.
“The biggest question is: how important is omicron? We are all clear that it is highly contagious. But the most significant question is whether it causes very serious disease,” said Gili Regev-Yochay, who leads the trial on the dose. Reuters agency.
Too many doses could be counterproductive
Some scientists have pointed out that too many doses could cause weaken the immune system and its ability to fight the virus, especially among older people.
Epidemiologist Hagai Levine said more data is needed to gauge whether there has been a decline in protection against severe illness and death provided by the three vaccines offered so far.
“We can’t blindly assume that another vaccine will solve everything, because it won’t,” said Levine, who heads the Israel Public Health Physicians Association.
The results, which will be known in a couple of weeks, predictably help clear up unknowns about this fourth dose.
We explain how Israel and other countries position themselves in relation to this matter: