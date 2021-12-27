Winners of the Extraordinary National Lottery draw

The National lottery reported that, for the first time in its history, it broke a record in its Extraordinary draw of Christmas 2021 with RD $ 132 million in awards and about seven thousand winners in all the country.

The institution highlighted that this is the largest lottery carried out in the Dominican Republic and with it thousands of people were winners of one of the extraordinary awards.

The Lottery reiterated that part of the benefits of this lottery They will be destined to charitable institutions, through a program of donations delivery worked by the Advisory Council of the entity.

The Extraordinary draw Christmas included a first prize of RD $ 25 million, a second of RD $ 5 million and the third of RD $ 2 million, in addition to 25 housing bonds, valued at RD $ 4 million pesos each, 25 bonds for the purchase of vehicles, valued at RD $ 2 million pesos each, and hundreds of thousands of pesos in cash for the other winning numbers.

People can check if their ticket was a winner through the following link: https: //loterianacional.gob.do/consultarbillete/Form by selecting option 4284, which was enabled for the corresponding purposes.

The National lottery indicated that winners They can claim their prize by going to the headquarters of the institution, located in the Centro de los Héroes, from Monday to Friday from 8:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon, excluding holidays of the time.