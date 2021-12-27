With a blurred photo, Maluma presented his new girlfriend at Christmas

The Colombian singer Maluma He has found love again, and this has been demonstrated with a romantic publication he made on Instagram, where he was seen with what they say is his new girlfriend.

The photograph that the artist shared to his more than 60 million followers exploded the networks, because the artist had kept this relationship in reserve.

The image shows the reggaeton artist passionately hugging and kissing his partner, who according to Colombian media is the architect Susana Gómez.

Maluma’s publication exceeded 2 million “likes” and obtained about 16,000 comments, most of them applauding that the reggaeton is in a relationship and others lamenting that he is no longer single.

“Thank you for damaging Christmas, Juan Luis”, “Noo, my heart”, “You are the perfect couple, whatever you say, Maluma and Susana are perfect, I love you very much. Merry Christmas ”,“ You just ruined my Christmas ”,“ If it’s true, I’m so happy for you. Your music has helped me through very hard times so I’m glad. Greetings ”, were some of the messages left to the singer.

In the description, the reggaeton player only wrote the phrase: “Thanks Santa”, accompanied by a red heart.

Not everything is love in Maluma’s life

Recently, the Colombian created the foundation ‘The Art of Dreams’, which seeks to help people in a state of vulnerability through music.

“It is a special moment to thank God because without him we would not be here. Let it be the first of many venues, to continue dreaming, not even the sky is the limit; then, enjoy the process, “the singer told the media, according to information published by Semana.

At the event, he showed his emotion because his sister Manuela will preside over this organization. “I cannot be happier, I am proud of Manuela, my sister, who is the president of the foundation; also from the teachers, from the dreamers. This is something that we have been planning for some time ”.

The objective of this foundation is to help the vulnerable population to fulfill their dreams through art, music, dance and others.

“We train adolescents in vulnerable situations, in being, knowing and doing, through art, focused on the urban genre and its different expressions such as composition, instrumentation, singing, production, dance and painting, favoring their moral and emotional development. , physical, cultural and social in various spaces that leads to building bridges between art and dreams “, reads the website of ‘The art of dreams’.

This foundation has already started to get some results by supporting young artists. Such is the case of the dancer Alexandra Ramírez, who received the award for “Dreamer of the Year” and an economic stimulus to continue her training.