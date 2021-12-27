With its downtrend weakening, investors can expect this from Ethereum

Of the 66.34 million Ethereum holders, many of them have been inert for a while. Consequently, despite the price hike, volume has remained low. But the reasons and the effects of this situation go beyond what it seems.

Ethereum calmed down …

Despite the overall market recovering relatively faster, Ethereum’s performance has been tepid at best.

The altcoin king has been missing whatever gains come his way, causing the altcoin’s rally to be significantly slower than that of other currencies, including Bitcoin.

While the king’s coin has managed to rise more than 10.5% in six days, ETH is still at 8.67% even after nine days. This is because any price increase recorded over a 2-3 day period is reversed in one day.

This fluctuation in price action is what prevents investors from moving their assets too far. Buying and selling are minimal for the same reason.

Consequently, the average transaction volume in an average of 7 days has fallen to the lowest in 22 months.

This HODLing behavior is also verified by the fact that the rate at which Ethereum changes hands has also been truncated to an 18-month low.

In fact, the Ethereum whales that accumulate more than 21.3% of all supplies have been sitting quietly for a while. Its average volume has dropped to $ 700 million from $ 1.2 billion.

But this hibernation of investors actually protects them from serious losses. Price movement will eventually pick up, but exiting at the wrong time would lead to investors losing profits.

This is also the reason why for the last seven months the network has only made a profit.

Currently 63.4 million addresses are in / in the money (experiencing gains) and only 4.7 million investors have run out of money (experiencing losses), including the 3.85 million investors who bought around the prices All-time highs of $ 4811.

Therefore, as build-up sentiment is on the rise once again, moving forward, new investors will only experience gains as the downtrend begins to lose steam.

