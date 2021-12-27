Would the signing of Joao Rojas with Club América fall?

Club América is preparing to make emerging changes to its squad to turn the page on the setbacks that occurred in the Guard1anes Y Opening 2021, in addition to adding failure in the Concachampions, so that Santiago Solari is more than obliged to grant beneficial results to the most winning institution in Liga MX, but mainly that the team of Coapa Respond at the defining moments of the competition. Under these parameters, it was added to Diego Valdés, Jonathan dos Santos, but it was necessary to cover the most vulnerable area, the extreme right.

After several days that speculation indicated that Joao Rojas would be the element requested by the Indiecito for him Closing 2022 and I would leave the ranks of the Club Sport Emelec to get to Coapa and that history did not repeat itself as soon as the lack of a player at one of the extremes, the azulcrema fans and the media were enthusiastic since they saw it as a feasible option to give good results that they long for America.

Joao Rojas discarded to reach Coapa

However, this Monday, December 27, it was announced by the sports journalist, Brian Frias Espinosa, that so far the incorporation of Joao Rojas the Nest, so it has been completely disqualified as a reinforcement of the Eagles for him Closing 2022. It must be emphasized that the Ecuadorian press also pronounced that the player has no intention of leaving his current club, so he would seek a charitable renewal by using the name of the player. America club for what Emelec he will increase his salary offer, something like he did at the time Jonathan dos Santos with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Although it turned out to be a flattering transaction that was analyzed to be with America As a consequence of their youth, vitality and adaptability to perform well by the extremes, it is a fact that 10 days after the start of the new Mexican League tournament, the azulcremas will have to look for an element that meets the demanding requirements requested by the club. cream, so it could be the search with young South Americans who maintain a treatable price.