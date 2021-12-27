Young Latino is shot dead, waiting for a haircut

Authorities of New York arrested the young Kevin Pérez, who is the alleged murderer of a young Latino who was attacked in a Harlem barber shop, according to a local police report.

According to the writing, Pérez would have attacked Óscar Hernández while the latter waited for a haircut at the barbershop. Once he carried out the murder, the authorities captured him.

According to witnesses, Hernandez, 24, was sitting in a barbershop on Amsterdam Ave. at W. 151st St. shortly before 10 am, but he was shot at by Pérez, who challenged the young Latino in the first place.

