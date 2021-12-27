Young Latino is shot dead, waiting for a haircut

Authorities of New York arrested the young Kevin Pérez, who is the alleged murderer of a young Latino who was attacked in a Harlem barber shop, according to a local police report.

According to the writing, Pérez would have attacked Óscar Hernández while the latter waited for a haircut at the barbershop. Once he carried out the murder, the authorities captured him.

According to witnesses, Hernandez, 24, was sitting in a barbershop on Amsterdam Ave. at W. 151st St. shortly before 10 am, but he was shot at by Pérez, who challenged the young Latino in the first place.

Pérez shot the young Latino man at point-blank range outside the barbershop

Once they faced each other Pérez and Hernández argued and suddenly, the former decided to remove a weapon from his clothes and shot the Latino boy.

Hernández fell to the ground, mortally wounded, while Pérez tried to escape. Witnesses quickly notified the police, who showed up at the crime scene.

In 2021, New York It recorded 454 homicides and a total of 1,795 shooting victims this year, but at least half of the cases have not been resolved.