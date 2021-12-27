Young man painted a picture of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez to pay for his university and he responded thus

Photo: Instagram via @nicki__arte / Getty Images

“Hello, I’m Nicki, I’m 17 years old, I’m from Hermosillo, Sonora. I’m just about to finish high school and I still haven’t enrolled in a university due to financial problems,” the young woman wrote on her social networks, along with several photos in which shows a painting by Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

The young woman explained that his goal of entering a university in Mexico City specialized in plastic artsYes, for which he is selling all his works.

About the work inspired by the Mexican boxer, she said that it was very important to her: “after 37 days I finished my painting of ‘Canelo’, acrylic on canvas. It was one of my greatest achievements. He inspired me to be able to continue with my dreams, to try and not stop. This painting means a lot to me. “

The images he shared on his Instagram account were taken a day before they were published. In an interview that the young woman, whose name is Nicole, gave to Proyecto Puente, she commented that He took to the streets with his paintings so that people would see his work and be interested in buying them. That day he only spent 30 minutes with a sign in his hand in which he told the reason why he sells his works.

The student recently finished high school at the Centro de Baccalaureate Industrial Technology and Services (CBTIS) 132, and her aspirations to continue her professional training at CDMX is because she considers it to be the cradle of national artists: “that’s where it grows and because I like culture, its art “.

The photos of his works generated several reactions so quickly they reached Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, who shared them on his Twitter account, where he has 1.8 million followersHe also wrote: “Found out”.

This helped Nicole’s paintings reach more users of the social network and in her publication she already has several offers for her work, for example, the businessman Simón Levy, wrote that he had already contacted her to see her works.

