1 in 50 Manhattanites have tested positive for COVID in the past week – Telemundo New York (47)

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in New York City, transmission rates skyrocket, with 2% of all Manhattanites testing positive for the disease in the last week and that level. is coming up in the other counties.

About 2,012 out of 100,000 Manhattanites tested positive in the past seven days, according to the latest broadcast data released by the city. The citywide rate is 1,742 per 100,000.

However, the Manhattan figure is an average. Some neighborhoods have a higher percentage. For example, the Chelsea and Clinton neighborhoods now totaled 2,600 cases per 100,000 residents in the last week; the Gramercy Park area is at 2,325.

With 2,600 cases per 100,000 residents, Chelsea may be one of the most infected places in the country. According to data from the New York Times, Washington DC, where Ómicron is completely out of control, has a rate of 279 cases per 100,000.

The word “surge” is almost insufficient to describe what is happening in the city; the transmission rate across the city has increased tenfold since the beginning of the month, more in some areas.

As of Sunday, the 7-day average of positive tests for city residents was 19.97%, an astronomical figure unprecedented in recent times. Meanwhile, daily hospitalizations with COVID-like symptoms are now doubling compared to just two weeks ago, and more than triple what the city said would be “normally” expected at this time of year.