2021: The second year in a pandemic in which we resign ourselves to living with the coronavirus in the US | Univision Salud News

A year ago, many of us eagerly awaited the possibility of receiving the coveted coronavirus vaccine that at that time was only available to health workers and elderly people in the United States. A milestone in science that gave us hope in the midst of a devastating wave of infections.
12 months later, 72% of eligible individuals have received at least two doses and around 36% have taken advantage of the luxury of getting a necessary third. A privilege not yet enjoyed by millions in the rest of the world.
In this country there are vaccines everywhere, free and abundant. Gone are the times of long queues at vaccination centers or waiting for us to be next on the list according to eligibility criteria.
Also those where screening tests and protective medical equipment were another precious commodity. We now have rapid tests available in pharmacies and will soon be sent to homes as part of a government initiative, and with the possibility of purchasing masks that provide a high level of protection such as KN95.
But Despite all these advances, in a way many of us feel in the same place, prisoners of uncertainty before a new variant, in a context of new mask mandates and travel restrictions, a sort of deja vu from that zero point of the pandemic when the whole world was paralyzed.
The truth is that With the discovery of the vaccine, the story did not end as we assumed.
“In December 2020 we were excited about 94% efficacy data for messenger RNA vaccines. It was fantastic and the next challenge was making sure everyone could get vaccinated. What we have seen is that, as a country, we hit a wall in terms of achieving that and that is why we now see an increase in cases, hospitalizations and more deaths”Explains Dr. Mahdee Sobhanie, infectious disease specialist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to Univision Noticias.
More preventable deaths from covid-19
Deaths from covid-19 doubled this year in the US despite the availability of vaccines that could have prevented them.
800,000 people have died from the coronavirus – a figure higher than that of the Civil War, the deadliest in the country’s history with 750,000 deaths – and the figure will continue to rise: about 30% of the eligible population has not yet put the first doses and many are vaccinated to receive the necessary reinforcement that doubles the protection against omicron.
The collateral damage is practically immeasurable. For every four deaths associated with the coronavirus in the country, a minor has been orphaned, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Millions of Americans suffer from mental health problems.
Now the country is again at the mercy of a fifth wave of infections with collapsed hospitals in many states.
Another New Year in a pandemic, but with more tools
We celebrate the New Year with the resignation that the coronavirus is here to stay.
Ómicron, the most suitable version of the coronavirus that we know so far – highly transmissible and with the ability to reduce neutralizing antibodies – has clouded the prospects for 2022.
However, we are still in a much better place than in 2020, the emergency physician, professor at George Washington University and author of Lifelines Leana wen.
“With the omicron variant there are many questions about the future, but we have more tools than we had a year ago: safe and effective vaccines, tests, measures that we know help such as masks and contact tracing and available treatments to avoid severe disease”, he emphasizes.
Remember that in December 2020, vaccination was just beginning. “Vaccines were not widely available and now they are, and we also know how effective and safe they are. This has changed the way people can assess their risk and how we can start living with coronavirus”, He insists.
“We are not going to eradicate it”
From an individual point of view, in large part, many people who have decided to get vaccinated are in a much better place. This Christmas many have been able to share with their loved ones and resume their pre-pandemic plans. The children have returned to schools.
Perhaps the biggest lesson that 2021 leaves us is that we must readjust expectations and “understand that we will live with covid-19 in the near future. In Wen’s words: “ We are not going to eradicate it, but we can get to the point of living with it and recalibrating our risk. ”
Will it be 2022 when COVID-19 finally becomes endemic, without representing a public health alarm? Nothing is set in stone.
“Time will tell and what we do as a nation in terms of vaccination rates will be a great predictor of the future“Infectious disease expert Mahdee Sobhanie responds to Univision Noticias for whom” the pandemic has taught us that it occurs globally, affects us locally, “so we will not reach the expected -and so relative- ‘end of the pandemic ‘as long as a large part of the world’s population is unvaccinated.