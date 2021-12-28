4 wellness experiences at the beginning of the year in Gerona

The Costa Brava and the Girona Pyrenees have a long thermal and therapeutic tradition that dates back to Roman times.

Today, in this territory there are more than 30 different options of spas, wellness centers and accommodation that propose ideal activities for disconnecting, such as yoga or meditation, combined with a healthy gastronomy offer.

For this reason, immersing yourself in a state of maximum relaxation and well-being to pamper yourself, reconnect body and mind and start the new year with renewed energy is very easy with the different options and experiences that are proposed in the territory, such as:

1-Immerse yourself in a signature spa: An experience that blends art and disconnection

Disconnect through the enjoyment of art and nature with the experience proposed by Ess Artistic Well-being by Mónica Traviesa. A spa that blends art, massage and fashion with thermal water circuits, saunas, massages and relaxing therapies. A perfect symbiosis that is lived from the same treatment menu, which are sensory paintings where the experience is explained, combined with music and aromas of organic and vegan oils.

2-Enjoy a holistic experience with the latest technology

Such as the one offered by the new Wellness Center of the PGA Catalunya, a holistic wellness center, in which the benefits of the most traditional treatments are enhanced with therapies carried out with the most advanced technology.

This center has several comprehensive programs and treatments, such as cryotherapy and oxygenation, designed to promote immunity, enhance vitality, reduce the effects of stress, promote nutritional knowledge and improve well-being.

3-Dive into history with the Water Route from Caldes de Malavella to Girona

An experience that combines culture and history, through a water route that begins in Caldes de Malavella, and specifically on the hill of Sant Grau, where thermal waters have been known since Roman times. More than two thousand years of history linked to water and its therapeutic uses.

Here is the famous Vichy Catalan Spa, which was built on one of the natural hot springs in the town of Puig de les Ànimes. Its creator was Modest Furest Roca, a doctor specialized in hydrotherapy and homeopathy. In the Thermal Spa of the Hotel Balneario Vichy Catalán you can enjoy the properties and benefits of authentic Vichy Catalan water at 37ºC. A unique experience, without a doubt.

The next stage takes us to the very heart of Gerona, to dive into the Roman Baths in Aqva Gerunda Banys Romans. Located in a historic place, where vestiges from more than 2,000 years ago have been discovered, the interior of these thermal baths has also preserved this charm. Aqva was recognized as the best Spa in Spain in the last 2021 Welness Awards.

4-Reconnect with nature with a high altitude experience in the Pyrenees

The Hotel-Spa Resguard dels Vents is the ideal place to enjoy a weekend of tranquility and silence among the meadows and forests that surround it. From about 1,000 meters of altitude, you can contemplate incredible views of the Vall de Ribes de Freser and its unique environment, located in an ecological livestock farm and in which authenticity, sustainability and well-being can be breathed.

Its spa is designed to care for and relax the body, oxygenate the mind and improve well-being, thanks to its facilities that include a heated indoor pool, hydromassage, Finnish sauna, Turkish bath, contrast and essences showers, hot marbles, and massages with relaxing, decontracting and beauty treatments.

An experience that is complemented by the healthy diet offered by the restaurant and characterized by its quality, with local and totally organic products.

