9 exercises and stretches to do in bed and sleep better

Do you have trouble sleeping? Do you know that exercising would help you but you don’t have time for anything? “It is likely that if you have a lot of stress, worries, are living an uncertain situation or have many thoughts, it is difficult for you to sleep and above all, it is difficult for you to sleep well,” he says. Marta Albors, brand manager of the Spanish firm of yoga mats Equilibrium.

What if you didn’t have to leave your room, not even your bed, to exercise? The Equilibrium expert proposes a small routine of yoga poses “ideal to have a good rest, recharge you with energy to get up revitalized and thus be able to shine ”. The ideal is to do them on a yoga mat, but you can also use a mat or your own bed.

9 exercises to do before bed

Put on your pajamas, turn down the lights, play soft or quiet music, unfold your yoga mat and get ready to relax your body and mind with these nine yoga poses.

1.Hero’s Pose (Virasana)

Equilibrium

Kneel with your knees together and feet 45 cm apart. Sit on your heels and, if you can, rest your buttocks on the floor. Straighten your back, relax your hands on your thighs, and focus on your breathing. Count 5 seconds to inhale and 5 seconds to exhale. Repeat two breaths to hold the pose for 20 seconds.

2. Child’s posture (Balasana)

Equilibrium

From hero pose, inhale for 4 seconds and, as you exhale, lower and round your back until your chest is on your knees and your forehead touches the ground. Bring your arms forward and place them parallel to your body, palms up touching the ground as far as you can. If your forehead doesn’t touch the ground, relax without forcing the flex. Take two breaths trying to maintain the rhythm of 5 seconds to inhale and 5 seconds to exhale (Rhythm 5/5). Hold the pose for 20 seconds.

3.Dog face up (Urdha Mukha Svanasana)

Equilibrium

From the child’s pose, exhale and slowly bring your body forward. Bend your arms and rest your palms at the level of the floating ribs. As you breathe in, press firmly with your hands, stretch your arms and lift your entire body, leaving your insteps on the ground. Keep your thighs and legs firm, your arms stretched out and gently rotated outward so that your elbows point back. The glutes are firm, but not contracted. Avoid arching your lower back too much, open your chest so that it passes in front of your arms. You can look straight ahead or up as long as you don’t collapse your neck and throat. As you inhale, lift your torso by extending your arms and lean on your hands. Hold the pose for 20 seconds, for two breaths (rhythm 5/5).

4. Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

Equilibrium

From upward facing dog, inhale and move your body back to hero kneeling pose. Sit with your buttocks on your heels (if your knees bother you, put a blanket underneath). Spread your knees hip-width apart and lift your torso away from your buttocks from your heels, keeping your hands on the floor or with a block under each hand. Perform this movement dynamically several times. On the inhale lift your buttocks and on the exhale bring them close to your heels. It is important that you do not lose alignment, that you move in a controlled way and that you match your breathing with the oscillation of your body. Inhale and, as you exhale, you can deepen the camel pose by bringing your hands to your heels to further mark the backbend creating a more pronounced arch. Hold the pose for 20 seconds, for two breaths, with the 5/5 rhythm.

5.Butterfly Pose (Purna Titli Asana)

Equilibrium

From camel pose, move your body forward in slow, gentle movements until you sit on the ground with your sitting bones. Inhale, cross your feet in front of you and place your hands on your feet, and when you exhale bring your torso forward. Without forcing, as far as you go with the hip flexion, do not try to reach the ground with your head if you notice that your chest is too far from your feet. Hold the pose for 20 seconds, for two breaths, with the 5/5 rhythm.

6. Supine Spinal Twist Half Posture (Supta Matsyendrasana)

Equilibrium

With slow movements, lie on your back. Inhale and lay your back flat on the floor, noting the weight of your shoulders. As you exhale, bend your knees towards your chest on the left side, helping yourself with your left hand. Leave your right hand relaxed on the floor and bring your head to the right without forcing. Hold the pose for 20 seconds, for two breaths, with the 5/5 rhythm. Repeat the process with the other side of the body.

7.Half Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

Equilibrium

Lie up, inhale, and bend your knees bringing your heels toward your glutes. Exhale and place your hands palms down on the sides of your torso. As you inhale, lift your chest area, you can help yourself by pressing the palms of your hands on the floor. If your shoulder flexibility allows, clasp your hands under your body so that your shoulders come closer under your chest and you can rise a little higher as you inhale. Hold the pose for 20 seconds, for two breaths, with the 5/5 rhythm.

8. Release Wind Pose (Pawanmuktasana)

Equilibrium

Lie up, inhale and as you exhale, bend your knees to gather them on your chest, hugging them with your hands. Hold the pose for 20 seconds, for two breaths, with the 5/5 rhythm.

9 Corpse Pose (Savasana)

Equilibrium

It is the sleeping posture par excellence, hence its name, corpse or dead posture. Keep your body on your back, with your torso well supported on the ground, and with your upper and lower extremities relaxed, slightly apart and your head free of tension, keep your eyes closed. Concentrate on the breath, let the thoughts pass, and find your rest. Hold the pose for 20 seconds, for two breaths, with the 5/5 rhythm.

After this practice, as the Equilibrium expert emphasizes, you should not do anything other than go to sleep, “so you must have done your cleaning routine for skin, teeth, etc. before doing this yoga sequence ”. “You can do the sequence on the bed or the mat near your bed, so you can get between the sheets when you’re done. Leave the technology in another room, and keep the room at a suitable temperature, without excess heat, since a small drop in body temperature helps sleep “.

