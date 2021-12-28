a doctor sentenced for access without reason

A doctor reviewing a patient’s medical history.

The Third Section of the Provincial Court of Alicante has confirmed the penalty of one year in prison and a fine of 2,160 euros imposed on a doctor in Alicante who accessed the medical history of his domestic employee when the woman was off work.

The court thus confirms a sentence of the Criminal Court number 6, which considered the accused the author of a crime of discovery and disclosure of secrets, but it acquitted him of the crimes of sexual harassment and mental injuries to the victim, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community in a statement.

According to the resolution, on April 23 and May 8, 2018, the physician accessed the assistant’s medical file from the unit service of the Alicante hospital where he worked. The worker had been in a situation of incapacity for work since April of the same year and the convicted person accessed his medical history without his consent or authorization, but only to know the reason for the absence from work, since there is no evidence that he was providing medical assistance or follow-up or any assistance on those dates.

The injured suffered a reactive disorder that affected her socially and professionally, although the Court does not consider it proven that said pathology was related to the conduct maintained by the accused, whom she accused of making sexual advances, gestures and touching, actions that the sentence does not consider credited.

The woman had started working as a maid in the doctor’s house in 1998 and for the last 15 years she had rented with her son in a house owned by the man and his wife, whose payment was deducted monthly from her payroll.

The employee appealed the judgment of first instance for, among other reasons, violation of effective judicial protection, a recourse to which the prosecutor adhered, before the acquittal of the crime of harassment and injuries.

The court considers that the first instance sentence, based mainly on personal evidence, such as witness and expert evidence, as well as some documentaries, carefully analyzes all those practiced, although it has not endowed some with the value that the accusations claim. Thus, it points out that the magistrate who tried the accused considered the complainant’s statements to be “vague, imprecise, inconclusive” and lack of “temporal and spatial correlation …”, and highlighted some divergences between the account made by the witness in the act of the trial with the content of the complaint, according to the ruling.

Similarly, the judge of Instance that the plaintiff’s version is not corroborated by other evidence and did not consider the expert opinions conclusive, arguments with which the court agrees because it has shown that not all the experts were informed of the personal history of the complainant, so that both the psychologist and the forensic were unaware of some aspects that could be relevant to the psychological and emotional state of the woman.

Therefore, the court does not appreciate that the magistrate has incurred in lack of logic, insufficient rationality or has departed from the maxims of experience, therefore it does not consider the claim to annul the contested judgment.