A general who was in charge of protecting Fidel Castro died in Havana

Major General Humberto Omar Francis Pardo, who was in charge of Fidel Castro’s Personal Security Directorate (DGSP), died in Havana, according to reports obtained by the independent newspaper 14ymedio.

According to the information, a source linked to the family assured that the deceased suffered from Alzheimer’s, so it was out of order.

Francis Pardo had been relieved of his position by Raúl Castro in 2016, when he put in charge of his personal security Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, popularly known as “El Cangrejo”, and after creating the National Defense and Security Commission, headed by his son Alejandro Castro Espín.

“After a long period of stress and multiple disagreements, Francis suffered a cerebral infarction, he was admitted, but now he is at home,” a family member of Francis Pardo told Radio Television Martí on that date.

According to the same report, in its heyday the DGSP had more troops than some armies.

The place Secrets of Cuba indicates that Francis Pardo was born in 1947 and studied in the Soviet Union between 1965 and 1969, and on his return to the island he participated in the military interventions of Havana in Angola, Ethiopia and Nicaragua.

Although there are no official profiles of the military man, this summary assures that by 2004 he was already Fidel Castro’s personal security chief.

In accordance with 14ymedio, the corpse of the deceased general is being veiled at the Calzada y K funeral home, in the capital’s Vedado, and will later be cremated. So far there has been no official report on his death.

The death of the general marks the 19th known death of a senior Cuban military officer since last July 11. As of that date, the obituaries of active senior commanders and especially of the Reserve of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) became frequent.

As in many of the cases the causes of the deaths were not made public, this caused speculation to skyrocket both inside and outside of Cuba.