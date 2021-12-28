a three million euro mansion

Neymar is in your Brazil native enjoying the Christmas holidays with permission of the Paris Saint-Germain. A vacation that the footballer is taking advantage of to enjoy his family and friends, and which he has also been able to enjoy in his new mansion in Sao Paulo, where he has already spent the first days.

A luxurious self-gift that reaches the hands of the Brazilian crack just for Christmas after negotiating his purchase for several months, and to which He already entered last Thursday, December 23, as reported by different Brazilian media.

It is a luxury mansion of 1,512 square meters Y 1,880 square meters of construction. A house that is valued at about 3.5 million dollars (3 million euros at the exchange rate).

Has all the demands of the footballer

This house is located located in the exclusive neighborhood of Alphaville, in Santana de Parnaíba, Sao Paulo. It has six suites Y two plants like his Mangaratiba mansion, and also meets some of Neymar’s demands, such as a squash court, a panoramic elevator, a spacious office and a garage with up to 20 spaces where the crack can park his fleet of luxury vehicles.

It should also be noted that the views of the main room ended up conquering the Paris Saint-Germain striker, as did the green background of the vegetation that surrounds the house. Owns a climatized pool on the outside of the house, and is glass cover. As for the bathrooms, these have a finish of granite Y marble. It also has a heated cellar and one Gourmet kitchen, capable of conquering all kinds of palates.

Last but not least, the house is completely glazed, counting with panoramic views from almost any corner. Is totally automated with audio, video, lighting, heating from swimming pools, blinds Y cameras of security.