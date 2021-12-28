Abinader summons the Health Cabinet for today to discuss strategies against omicron

The Dominican Health Cabinet will meet this Monday to analyze the strategy to follow in the face of the circulation in the country of the variant of the coronavirus omicron, in response to a call by President Luis Abinader.

This was reported by the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, who said that within that evaluation is the application of a fourth dose of vaccine, as is already being done in other countries.

In the program El Sol de la Mañana (106.5 FM), he said that those who will benefit the most in the country are the priority groups, including health workers, those over 65, teaching staff and people with chronic or underlying diseases.

An important aspect is that it will be a combination of vaccines as it is being done and that it will be applied six months after the third dose has been placed.

Not using antibiotics

Regarding the respiratory symptoms that circulate in the country, the minister stated that heor more important is that the person knows that they should not use antibiotics and that the management should be with analgesics and in case of nasal congestion, using saline-based decongestants that are effective

In case of respiratory complications, see a doctor.

When interviewed on the El Sol de la Mañana program, the official indicated that those who receive the least damage are those who are vaccinated.