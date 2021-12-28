Absolute concern for the health of Doña Cuquita, Vicente Fernández’s wife

Since the sad news of the death of Vicente Fernandez Latin music is in mourning. It is that hundreds of singers and millions of fans have expressed themselves in the social networks with emotional messages recalling one of the emblems of the ranchera music of Mexico. However, since this fact was known, everyone wonders how he is of health Doña Cuquita.

A few weeks ago Vicente Fernandez He lost his life at 81 years of age after suffering a fall in August that led him to have to undergo emergency surgery. This tragic news was confirmed at the time by one of the sons of the Mexican singer himself. We are talking about Vicente Fernandez Jr. who stated that the problem was complicated by a strong blow to the cervical area.

For his part Vicente Fernandez rest in peace in his native Jalisco. Punctually in next to the main entrance of the ranch The Three Foals, where the singer spent the last years of his life. The Chente was transferred on the morning of Monday the 13th from the Country 2000 hospital in Guadalajara to the ranch located on the Guadalajara-Chapala highway, in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, as reported Los Angeles Times. Mexican media estimate that some 47,000 people participated in the religious ceremony.

As we mentioned at the beginning of the note, all fans of the Fernandez dynasty began to wonder how the widow of Vicente Fernandez. María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, popularly known as Doña Cuquita She was the wife of a popular Mexican singer. For its part, Gabriel Galvan, one of her doctors explained her health status and if there is anything to worry about.

Regarding this, the aforementioned gastroenterologist who is currently in Guadalajara I affirm that Doña Cuquita he finds himself with a strong frame of stress caused by the sad news that affected the world of Latin music. Let us remember that she was next to her life partner during the 128 days that she was hospitalized Vicente Fernandez.

What’s more Galvan also stated that María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor you are experiencing problems with your digestive system. But despite the fact that it was treated in time, it needs constant care. Let us remember that a few months ago, the Mexican singer’s wife underwent emergency surgery for a hernia in her belly, so after the death of Vicente Fernández the family is very aware of her.