Adamari López and the reason why I lost more than 15 kilos

The beautiful conductive and Puerto Rican actress Adamari López has revealed the reason why she decided to lose weight, because throughout her journey, she managed to lose more than 15 kilos and looks unrecognizable.

That’s right, finally the actress Adamari López confessed that she managed to lose 15 kilos and his process has been shown on social networks.

The truth is that Adamari López continues to surprise on social networks for its incredible physical change and recently he confessed that the reason for the great change was his daughter.

After spending Christmas with her daughter, she confessed what motivated her to lose the extra kilos she had and that is that she says she wanted to improve her lifestyle for her daughter.

The host and actress Adamari López undoubtedly looks spectacular, after having lost 15 kilos and she did it to improve her health, since very recently she announced that this has given new impetus to her life.

Adamari revealed that her wish was to be healthier and to have a better quality of life with her daughter.

Due to the fact that she says that when she wanted to play with her daughter she always ended up very married and even, on many occasions, they did not play for the same reason.

As you may remember, Adamari López was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, while she was in a relationship with the singer Luis Fonsi and after overcoming her tough battle, the host said that she gained weight.

The driver assured that the best thing for her was to find a way to lose the extra kilos.

However, Amadari says that what made him want to lose weight is his daughter and being able to spend quality time with her.

Adamari began her career at the age of six, alongside Puerto Rican actress Johanna Rosaly and Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, in the Telemundo channel 2 production of the novel Cristina Bazán.

WAPA-TV later chose her for the role of the daughter of Iris Chacón and Daniel Guerrero in I know that he was lying, she was then nine years old and she was given one of the most important roles in the novel.

Then in 1983 he was awarded a small two-chapter role in Vivir para ti, and after that he decided to dedicate himself to his studies.

He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from the Universidad de Sagrado Corazón in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

And after reaching a mature age, she returned, participating in several plays at the Teatro Tapia de Puerto Rico, the main and oldest theater in San Juan, there, she captured the attention of Mexican producers who invited her to travel to their country to audition in Mexican novels.