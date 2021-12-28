Adamari López receives criticism for re-promoting her weight loss regimen

Adamari Lopez She is rarely involved in controversy, her career has been full and her family life with her ex Toni Costa quite intimate, since for her audience their separation was born out of nowhere, despite the time she spends on the networks and in front of the cameras. However, an innocent comment from Olga Tañón this end of the year put the famous driver on the ropes … According to the singer, Adamari Lopez would have undergone the famous balloon operation, very effective in treating obesity.

Adamari Lopez He has never confirmed or denied the aforementioned, but he did take the opportunity to launch a couple of messages mentioning without mentioning what happened, as in a reel with a melody of Olga Tañón in which you could hear: “Let them say what they want about me …”.

The fact is that when the driver of Today Today she hung up her advertising clip again promoting her “diet”, her fans jumped on her, to mock, to get angry, or to support her.

“Each one with his story, but I do not think that he deceives people by saying about a weight loss system that she did not do to decrease her size,” commented a user adding a smiley long-nosed, a la Pinocchio, whose comment was the one that reached the most likes at feed from Adamari; “She was more than a year with them and did not drop an ounce and suddenly … wham! It dropped everything. It is not logical,” doubted one of the responses to the previous comment.

IG Adamari López ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/iFQiytN7AbpV.lNcE53rtQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY3Ng–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/YH9_aKY44NdiyohoGbpyJQ–~B/aD01NDY7dz03NzU7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/17597ef08bced7c54dbf3a061d70b550″ class=”caas-img”/> IG Adamari López ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/iFQiytN7AbpV.lNcE53rtQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY3Ng–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/YH9_aKY44NdiyohoGbpyJQ–~B/aD01NDY7dz03NzU7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/17597ef08bced7c54dbf3a061d70b550″ class=”caas-img”/> IG Adamari López

“He also recommends the doctor who did the stomach reduction, friend,” someone else was saying jokingly. “You can do anything in life to lose weight, but if you watch what you eat, the amounts and do not do physical activities it is useless. Be it the sleeve or whatever has been done, it is to be applauded. He has kept in shape and you can see that he takes care of himself, I don’t know why they have to accentuate the gastric sleeve so much, as if you paid for it. Even what they don’t eat they don’t like, “one of his fans.

Continue reading the story

During the weekend, Ada and Alaïa showed their charming looks in matching pajamas in front of the tree, with which they opened the Christmas presents.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: Where has Enrique Iglesias spent Christmas?