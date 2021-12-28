After 17 years on Televisa and signing exclusivity, Angelique Boyer announces her retirement from the novels

Mexico City.- The dear soap opera protagonist from Televisa, Angelique boyer, revealed that he will take a break from acting to rest after a lot of work during this 2021.

In an interview with Televisa Shows, the actress declared herself ready for the Christmas celebrations and of New Year, ensuring that unlike the previous year, now everyone feels “less Grinch“and they are looking forward to meeting on these dates.

Angelique, who debuted on San Ángel television in 2004 and has been in melodramas such as Rebelde, Teresa, What life stole from me, Three Times Ana Y Love death, said she was satisfied with her work achievements in 2021 and was very grateful, especially for her role in Beat the past.

We started the year with work, with a project that challenged me a lot, that made me share with incredible people and that made me grow professionally and personally. ‘Renata Sánchez Vidal‘, an incredible character who is still in the United States through Univision and will soon be going around the world. “

The French-born actress, who is rumored to have signed exclusivity contract again with Televisa this year and she would be one of the few actresses they have, she commented that she has not yet decided on her next job and therefore will withdraw briefly from the recording forums.

Last year, Boyer announced that he would be taking a hiatus from acting after filming. Empire of Lies beside Andres Palacios, however, this did not happen, as the protagonist was integrated into Beat the past.

Now, Boyer confirmed that at last will take a break with her boyfriend Sebastian Rulli before choosing his next project, plus he talked about how his trip to france to visit his family.

I realized that there were 7 great-grandparents so that I could exist. I am grateful to have had those days (…) It was a very nice trip “.

About her romance with the Argentine gallant, who is recording Rich people cry too for Televisa, he said:

It has been 7 years now … I am very grateful for how we have grown as a couple and as individual beings that we are and the team that we make. Now he is being a success so supporting him 100%. ”

Although she will be ‘retired’ for a time from the melodramas to take a well-deserved vacation, the public will still be able to see Angelique on TV as she will participate in the special program My Purpose 2022, which will air this Friday, December 31 on Las Estrellas.

Source: Las Estrellas YouTube Channel and Instagram @angeliqueboyer