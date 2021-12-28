Airbnb selects the best platform hosts in Puerto Rico

Considering hospitality, cleanliness and safety, Airbnb selected Anna Canaparo and Edgardo Vientos as the best hosts for the short-term accommodation platform in Puerto Rico.

Both Canaparo, who owns a beachfront apartment, in San Juan, as Vientos, owner of Treehouse Guest House, in San Sebastián, They have five-star reviews from the guest community.

To be within this ranking a 100% five-star cleanliness rating was required, check-in and successful communication with visitors.

This year, many territories had more than one eligible host, so to narrow it down to the most hospitable host on Airbnb, in those places that will have more than one, the tiebreaker was to assess the number of reviews on their accommodations.

It is estimated that in Puerto Rico there are over 4,000 short-term accommodations, of which a significant percent is under the Airbnb platform.

“One of the reasons we joined Airbnb is that we love hosting our circle of friends and obviously serving guests who come to our space. The magic is to provide an excellent service and for me there are two vital issues: first, cleanliness, that the guest see the cozy place and reflect what they saw on the platform. The other issue is that as hosts we should be happy to provide service to guests, ”Canaparo said in a press release. “The moment a guest calls with an emergency need or repair, you as the host intervene quickly.”

For his part, Vientos stressed that he has been on Airbnb for two years, mainly because he prepared some areas in his home to enjoy with his family and friends, but he was not taking advantage of it.

“On the Airbnb platform we saw the opportunity to be able to share these areas so that other people could enjoy them and at the same time receive financial compensation, so we tried. We strive to offer our guests a quiet, clean, private and safe environment, designed for the enjoyment of all in the family simultaneously. In addition, we offer them an inclusive environment where they can stay alone, as a couple, or as a family with areas that they can enjoy both day and night, all this coupled with affordable prices and effective communication make our guests stay 100% satisfied ”,