Alberto Mayagoitia revealed the truth about his supposed love affair with Thalía after starring in “Luz y sombra”

Alberto Mayagoitia began his acting career in the children’s soap opera “Chispita” in 1982 together with bright Star, Angélica Aragón and Enrique Lizalde. By 1989 he had already participated in different melodramas, one of them “Luz y Sombra” in which he shared the screen with Thalia.

At the time, the rumor arose that the protagonists of the telenovela produced and directed by Gonzalo Martínez Ortega they were having an affair beyond what was seen in the soap opera. Mayagoitia was recently questioned about it and told the whole truth.

Alberto Mayagoitia and Thalía, an off-screen romance?

During an interview with the controversial host and interviewer Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Alberto Mayagoitia revealed the details about his supposed love affair with the protagonist of “Marimar”.

“What if I was with Thalía? In my guajiro dreams yes, of course I do”, Confessed the now businessman to Infante. “Not in real life, but it would have fascinated me, that’s why I tell you that in my dreams”.

Alberto Mayagoitia went on to reveal more details about his screen time with Thalia and when was the last time you saw the actress and singer.

“Not in that soap opera, we had a very professional relationship and the months went by after that soap opera and one day we met. Thalía and her mother were in her car and I was in mine through Reforma, from car to car we greet each other and we have never been in the same room again“He concluded on the subject, also mentioning that he had not had any love affair with another actress either.