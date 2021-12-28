Alejandro Fernández dedicates a meaningful message to his parents in what would be their wedding anniversary

Two weeks after the death of Vicente Fernandez, occurred on December 12 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, his son Alejandro Fernandez, He remembered him with an emotional message in which it would be one more marriage anniversary with Doña Cuquita.

“Today would be years. 58 married and the same teaching us, among many other things, everything that love can build. We love you bosses ”, He wrote “El Potrillo” at the bottom of a photo in which he appears with his parents and children Alex, América and Camila.

Until now, the publication registers more than 180 thousand reactions and dozens of comments Among which are his girlfriend Karla Laveaga, businessman Juan Carlos Valladares, husband of Ximena Navarrete, Mariana Seoane, Napoleón, Fonseca, among others.

From the departure of the “Charro de Huentitán”, Alejandro Fernández has expressed the pain caused by the death of his father. In recent days and during his live shows, offered at the Telmex Auditorium, on December 17, 18 and 19, he paid a heartfelt tribute to the singer by performing some of his hits with his son Alex Fernández.

He also published some images of what the famous ranch “Los Tres Potrillos” looks like without don Vicente Fernández, as well as how he celebrated with his family the first Christmas without his father.