Alejandro Fernández faces pain, takes refuge in his granddaughter Cayetana

Undoubtedly, the pain of the loss after the death of Vicente Fernández has impacted the members of the Fernández dynasty in a very different way, so much so that each one lives their grief in a different way. For its part, Alejandro Fernández has touched social networks.

The son of Vicente Fernández He decided to stay with his family in the midst of the death of the “Charro de Huentitán”; and it is that until before this, the singer had been traveling and away from his family. So much so that at some point his brother Gerardo mentioned that neither he nor Vicente Jr. visited the singer at his ranch.

Despite the distancing, everything seems to indicate that Alejandro Fernandez He is willing to return to his family roots, or at least that is what he has shown these days since he has spent a lot of time with his loved ones after the death of his father.

If anyone has become the adoration of “El Potrillo” that is definitely little Cayetana. Camila Fernández’s daughter is the adoration of the interpreter of Como who loses a star and everything seems to indicate that it is this little girl who helps her get ahead.

The little girl who was born on March 14 is now 9 months old and in these days of mourning in the dynasty it seems to be one of the strongest reasons for family happiness among the members of the dynasty.

Thus the nostalgic parade of Alejandro Fernández with his granddaughter

Cayetana Barba Fernández’s grandfather shared a postcard where he is seen very happy riding a horse next to his little granddaughter; They both look happy, however, the singer’s face shows sadness after the death of his father on December 12.

“Magic… it’s the people who bring you out of chaos. Merry Christmas !! #family #cayetana #miregalofavorito “, wrote as a Christmas message the singer of ranchera music on the postcards next to Cayetana.

The images of Alejandro Fernández with his granddaughter on Instagram reached almost 500 thousand likes, mainly because they both look very happy together.

You might also be interested in:

What is the condition that Belinda must meet to be heir to the Nodal fortune?

Jean-Marc Vallé, director of & # 8216; Dallas Buyers Club & # 8217; dies suddenly.

Aislinn Derbez claims Vadhir and José Eduardo for their rudeness at Christmas

Is Uriel Estrada leaving? They filter that Al Extremo, from TV Azteca, will premiere a new fixed host