Alexa Dellanos shows off her tempting figure in a tight leather minidress without a bra

The Instagram account of Alexa dellanos It has become the perfect setting for the daughter of journalist Myrka Dellanos to unleash her sensuality and show off her tempting figure.

A few hours ago the sexy 28-year-old took advantage of her Instagram account to publish a photograph in which she appears posing in front of the camera, showing off those curves that drive her fans crazy, wearing a tight leather minidress that captured glances because the garment reveals the absence of bra.

“Merry Christmas! ❤️ love you all. 🥰 ”, reads the postcard of the blonde who, as might be expected, has been widely commented with all kinds of compliments highlighting how well this type of outfits looks.

“You look really beautiful and sexy 😍😍”, “Super pretty. Happy Merry Christmas chocolate 🔥🔥 ”and“ You are a doll 😋😋 ”, are some of the compliments that they left her.

As if that weren’t enough, Alexa Dellanos also gave them another image where she can be seen next to an electric fireplace, sheathed in a deep-cut jumpsuit that highlights every inch of her charms.

You may also like:

Alexa Dellanos shows off her voluptuous charms in a minibikini from Abu Dhabi F1

Demi Rose heats up the nets displaying her voluptuous attributes without clothes

They assure that Belinda has a tax credit debt for several million pesos with the SAT